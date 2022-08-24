Join us outside the Boyden Library on Wednesdays starting Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: Sept. 7, 21, Oct. 5 and 19.
This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
INTRODUCTION TO BACKYARD BEEKEEPING WITH PATTY MARTINJoin us as Patty Martin discusses how to set up beekeeping in your backyard at 7 p.m. on Thursday,s Sept. 15.
She will also discuss basic bee life cycle for Foxboro, hive components display, tools needed and clothes required, bee nutrition and more.
Martin has been a backyard beekeeper since 2013. She’s a graduate of Norfolk County Agricultural school’s 10-week beekeeping program.
SHAKE IT UP STORY TIME FOR AGES 1-5Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica on Thursdays at 10 a.m. This story time will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend by going to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
WEAVING WITH YARNJoin us and weave some cool projects with Katelyn on Thursdays, beginning Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Kids ages 7-12 will make woven bracelets and other fun crafts by weaving yarn.
Registration is required for all five classes. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program will be held in the Story/Craft Room.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB, GRADES 4-6Do you love graphic novels? Join the Graphic Novel Book Club to talk about graphic novels with other kids in grades 4-6 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a game, craft, or activity after the bookdiscussion. Third Wednesday of the month.
Sept. 21: “The Witch Boy” by Molly Ostertag
Registration opens Monday, Sept. 5. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
To see all the upcoming events at the Boyden Library, go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar. And, to reserve museum passes go to boydenlibrary.org/museum-passes.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boyden Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.