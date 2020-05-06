Books that have been weeded from the adult and children’s collections are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you’re out for a stroll or a ride, stop by the library entrance and peruse the cart. No library card or check-out is required and the books will be yours to keep. In fact, we ask that you do not return them to the library after use.
Stories with Mrs. Rossetti and Miss Kacee can be found on the library Facebook page. For those who are not on Facebook, links to the stories can be found on the Event Calendar at www.boydenlibrary.org. Look for new Facebook story postings on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m., and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Links to stories will remain on the Events Calendar for six days.
To find us on Facebook, go to www.boydenlibrary.org and click the Facebook icon. Like the page and start receiving library updates. Or go to facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
Here is what you will find at www.boydenlibrary.org (library cards required):
- A large selection of digital books are available through Boyden’s ebook collection. Click on OverDrive eBooks to get started.
- Ancestry Library Edition. Genealogists will find censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps, and more.
- Click on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content, available for adults and kids, can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
- Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs. Foxboro patrons can stream up to five hours of music per day or download three selections per week. A children’s section is also available.
- At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics.
- On the Children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and a multi-media features to keep kids busy for hours. And don’t forget about TumbleBooks which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the Children’s Department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks.
On Facebook
In addition to stories presented by the children’s staff, there are updates from library director Manny Leite. There are also links to fun and educational sites as well as literature-based activities. Also see Miss Kacee’s Sixty-Second Science features, shared from Boyden’s Instagram page.
On Instagram
Follow us on our new Instagram home: boyden_library.
You’ll find Miss Kacee’s Sixty Second activities, directions to library Facebook activities, and cozy pictures from within the library.
Friends of Boyden
Friends of Boyden Library May Book Sale has been postponed. Keep up with the Friends through their May newsletter. Go to www.boydenlibray.org and click on Friends of the Library to find the link.
General informationThe library book drops are closed. Do not leave library material or donations outdoors. The loan period for materials currently checked out has been extended and overdue fines won’t be charged for the time the library is closed. If an item was placed on hold after March 16, the hold will be suspended until after the library reopens. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.
However, library WiFi service is available in the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Feel free to email staff with any questions. We thank you for your support of the Boyden Library and we will continue to provide updates through our website and social media channels. Stay well, everyone!