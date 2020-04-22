While the Boyden Library remains closed, be sure to visit the library’s web page at www.boydenlibrary.org as well as its Facebook page to access a vast collection of digital resources, and discover links to fun and enriching online activities. Find us on Facebook, by going to www.boydenlibrary.org and clicking on the Facebook icon. Like the page and you will begin receiving library updates in your newsfeed.
Readers of all ages will be happy to know that digital books are available through Boyden’s ebook collection. Go to www.boydenlibrary.org and click on OverDrive eBooks to get started. A library card is required.
New to our collection of online resources is Ancestry Library Edition. Genealogists can access this popular resource from www.boydenlibrary.org. Here, you will find censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps, and more.
Also new is Kanopy. Find the link at www.boydenlibrary.org to view award winning documentaries, animation, great indie and foreign films, and classic movies. Access Kanopy videos through your web browser, mobile device, tablet, or TV. It is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast. Titles are always available and they check out for 72 hours. You can checkout five Kanopy titles per month. Your library card is required.
While you are at www.boydenlibrary.org, click on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs. Foxboro patrons can stream up to five hours of music per day or download three selections per week.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and a multi-media features to keep kids busy for hours. And don’t forget about TumbleBooks which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the children’s department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks (left column, bottom,) and enter your library card number.
On Facebook, staff will continue to post stories with Mrs. Rossetti, bedtime stories and Sixty Second Science with Miss Kacee, updates from our director, Manny Leite and links to Boyden’s library of digital resources. We also post many links to sites of interest for all ages.
Library updates can also be found on Instagram. Find us at boyden_library. Our Instagram home points to the Facebook content, features Miss Kacee’s Sixty Second Science, and shows scenes from inside the library.
Please note that the library book drops are closed. Do not leave library material or donations outdoors. The loan period for materials currently checked out has been extended and overdue fines won’t be charged for the time the library is closed. If an item was placed on hold after March 16, the hold will be suspended until after the library reopens. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice. However, library WiFi service is available in the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Another announcement of note is that Friends of Boyden Library May Book Sale has been postponed.
Feel free to email staff with questions about using the digital collection. We thank you for your support of the Boyden Library and we will continue to provide updates through our website and social media channels. Stay well, everyone!