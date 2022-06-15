The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome.
The next book to be discussed at the Tuesday, June 23 meeting at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. sessions will be “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.
Copies are available at the adult circulation desk.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYSJoin us outside the Boyden Library on Wednesday, beginning on June 23 at 11 a.m., for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: June 22, July 6, July 20, and Aug. 3.
This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
OUTSIDE KNITTING & CROCHETING ON THE TOWN COMMONBring a chair and your knitting on Thursdays, starting June 23, at 11 a.m., to join our informal group where you can work on projects, socialize, and share advice. Please note: no instruction will be provided, although participants are usually willing to assist each other if issues occur.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors and held in the Fuller Room.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME FOR AGES 2-5June 21st will be a special story time with a monster theme. Join us every Thursday during June at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Spinney Family Children’s Room for Storytime, followed by a Playdough monster craft in the Story & Craft Room.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend.
MISS KAREN’S CHUNKY MONKEY CLUB, BIRTH to 16 MONTHSEnjoy rhythms, songs, stories & play Tuesdaus at 10:30 a.m.,with Miss Karen! This program will be held in the Story & Craft Room in the Spinney Family Children’s Room.
Please register for each session that you plan to attend.
PLAY WITH CLAY WITH MISS KATELYN — AGES 9-12Experiment with air-dry clay on Thursdays throughout the month of June from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids will make fun projects with clay and paint them. Because clay needs to dry before being painted, kids will not bring something home after every class. This program is for kids 7-11, parents are welcome to wait in the Children’s Room.
Registration required.
SUMMER 2022: READ BEYOND THE BEATEN PATHBoyden Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program will run June 18 to Aug. 31. The library will use iREAD’s theme Read Beyond the Beaten Path. For more information contact the Youth Services Department at 508-543-1246.
ANIMAL ADVENTURES WITH DAD, AGES 0-8, FOXBORO COMMON
Calling Dad, Grandpa, and All Caregivers! Celebrate Father’s Day on Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m., with the Boyden Library by bringing your kids to a special show with Animal Adventures! Eight to 10 animals presented in a one-hour session. Meet the animals, hear interesting stories and information about them and get close. Controlled petting and touching is allowed at the discretion of the animal adventure guide. A fun and unique learning experience to be enjoyed by all!
Please register so that we can best plan for this event.
This program is scheduled to take place on the Common. Rain moves this program to the Community Meeting Room.
Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will be available with ice cream for purchase.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BOSTON BRUINS BLADES VIP VISIT, FOXBORO COMMONJoin us after Animal Adventures with Dad for a special visit with Boston Bruins Mascot Blades on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. This event is drop-in.
- Photo Booth with Blades
- Make a Bruins Button
- Questions and Trivia Prizes
Inclement weather moves this visit to the Spinney Family Children’s Room.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boyden will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.