The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m, and 7 p.m. This month’s meeting is on Tuesday, June 28. All are welcome.
The next book to be discussed will be “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.
Copies are available at the adult circulation desk.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIMEShake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica every Thursday during June at 10 and 11 a.m.
This Storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend.
MISS KAREN’S CHUNKY MONKEY CLUB, BIRTH — 16 MONTHSEnjoy rhythms, songs, stories and play with Miss Karen on Tuesdays, starting June 14 at 10:30 a.m. This program will be held in the Story & Craft Room in the Spinney Family Children’s Room.
Please register for each session that you plan to attend.
PLAY WITH CLAY WITH MISS KATELYN — AGES 9-12Experiment with air-dry clay on Thursdays throughout the month of June, starting on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids will make fun projects with clay and paint them. Because clay needs to dry before being painted, kids will not bring something home after every class. This program is for kids 7-11, parents are welcome to wait in the Children’s Room.
Registration required.
SUMMER 2022: READ BEYOND THE BEATEN PATHBoyden Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program will run June 18 to Aug. 31. The library will use iREAD’s theme Read Beyond the Beaten Path. For more information contact the Youth Services Department at 508-543-1246.
ANIMAL ADVENTURES WITH DAD, AGES 0-8, FOXBORO COMMONCalling Dad, Grandpa, and all caregivers! Celebrate Father’s Day on Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. with the Boyden Library by bringing your kids to a special show with Animal Adventures! Eight to 10 animals presented in a one-hour session. Meet the animals, hear interesting stories and information about them and get close. Controlled petting and touching is allowed at the discretion of the animal adventure guide.
A fun and unique learning experience to be enjoyed by all.
Please register so that we can best plan for this event.
This program is scheduled to take place on the Common. Rain moves this program to the Community Meeting Room.
Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will be available with ice cream for purchase.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BOSTON BRUINS BLADES VIP VISIT, FOXBORO COMMONJoin us after Animal Adventures with Dad for a special visit with Boston Bruins Mascot Blades on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. This event is drop-in.
- Photo Booth with Blades
- Make a Bruins Button
- Questions and Trivia Prizes
Inclement weather moves this visit to the Spinney Family Children’s Room.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services