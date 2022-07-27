Pick up your BOOK BINGO Sheet through Aug. 31 at the Adult Circulation Desk and start reading! Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYJoin library director Libby O’Neill at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
KNITTING and CROCHETINGBring a chair and your knitting to the Town Common at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning to join our informal group where you can work on projects, socialize, and share advice. Please note: no instruction will be provided, although participants are usually willing to assist each other if issues occur.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors and held in the Fuller Room.
AN EVENING WITH ELEANOR ROOSEVELTJoin author and historian Carol Cohen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a look into the life of Eleanor Roosevelt.
During this presentation, meet Eleanor Roosevelt at her home in Hyde Park, New York, to learn about her role as a human rights activist, via primary sources that were very much a part of her personal and professional life. Cohen’s presentation is both interesting and interactive, focusing on Eleanor after the death of Franklin, when she is living at Val Kill on her own and has just returned from Paris, France, where the Declaration of Human Rights has been passed at the United Nations.
This program is part portrayal and part power point presentation.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
OPEN GAME PLAY WITH VIRTUAL REALITYJoin us on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., for our video game free play event, hosted by Massachusetts eSport and gaming venue, One Up Games!
Explore virtual worlds with the Oculus Quest, or play the latest titles on Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch!
Open to all teens.
FAMILY CONCERT WITH PHILIP ALEXANDERSing, play, grow… dance and laugh too at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 on the Town Common. Singer, songwriter, storyteller and popular children’s entertainer Philip Alexander performs original songs and stories as well as traditional tunes from around world. A talented multi-instrumentalist, Philip’s performances include a rich variety of sounds: guitar, harmonica, ukulele, dulcimer, ocarina, bamboo flute, djembe drum, xylophone and boom whackers. You will be inspired by this unique and talented performer!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
FIRE DEPT. STORYTIMEEnjoy stories with the Foxboro Fire Department at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Payson Playground,. Look at fire engines, and meet Sparky the Fire Dog! Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will have ice cream for purchase after the story time.
Please bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Please register so that we can best plan for this event.
TO BEE OR NOT TO BEEUsing puppetry, clowning, dance, live music and lots of audience participation, Piti Theatre Company will raise awareness about the honeybee’s plight and give children and adults tools for helping pollinators thrive in their communities during family theater on the Common at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
CIRCUS MINIMUS PRESENTS: CIRCUS IN-A-SUITCASEThe One-Man Circus in-a-Suitcase gives everyone ages 3-plus an opportunity to participate in an enthralling, whimsical celebration of the imagination. This show, which will be performed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, has been performed over 500 times around the globe, for family theater audiences and school assemblies alike. From Kevin O’Keefe’s suitcase, an entire circus emerges: tent, band, lights, the boisterous ringmaster Steve Fitzpatrick, the officious Mervin Merkle, the incredible Bumbilini Family, the Magician to the Stars Clyde Zerbini, and Keefer — an innocent trying to run away and join the circus. However, the most important performers emerge from the audience. Each performance becomes a dialogue between the characters and the audience — a light-hearted collaboration.
This program will be held indoors in the Community Meeting Room.
Registration required. One registration per family.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.