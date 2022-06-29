Join us outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: July 6, July 20, and Aug. 3. This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1245 or eoneill@sailsinc.org.
Outside knitting and crocheting
Bring a chair and your knitting to the Town Common on Thursdays at 11 a.m. to join our informal group where you can work on projects, socialize, and share advice. Please note: no instruction will be provided, although participants are usually willing to assist each other if issues occur.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors and held in the Fuller Room.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1245 or eoneill@sailsinc.org.
Book Bingo
Pick up your BOOK BINGO Sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk starting July 1 and start reading. Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant. The program runs from Aug. 31.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library. For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1245 or eoneill@sailsinc.org.
Teen advisory board
Calling all teens: Come give input and share ideas on what YOU want to see happen at the Boyden Library at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 At this first TAB meeting, we will discuss ways to reshape the look of our YA room and brainstorm teen program ideas for the fall. In TAB, you can earn volunteer hours just by sharing your opinions.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1245 or eoneill@sailsinc.org.
Tromp through the swampLet’s take a musical “Tromp through the Swamp” with singer, guitar, banjo, and drum machine player Tom Sieling at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 on the Town Common. Every show is a top-10 lineup of most fun, most participatory kids’ songs out there — many are even a bit athletic! Cool nature and science facts and pictures will be part of the program, too (... like a real rock show!).
This program is scheduled to take place on the Common. Rain moves this program to the Community Meeting Room.
Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will be available at 10:45 am with ice cream for purchase.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens
Calling all novice adventurers! Teens grades 9 through 12 are invited to join a weekly Dungeons & Dragons game, beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11. This short campaign is beginner friendly and materials are provided. Teens must commit to the full 8-week sessions. This program takes place in the Fuller Conference Room on the first floor. Registration is required.
Cartoonagrams
Steve B’s cartoonagrams are cartoon characters that are easy to learn to draw and easy to remember. Students use letters of the alphabet arranged in a key word or phrase to construct amusing cartoons. This program, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, is ideal for students who don’t think that they can draw: they will discover that they can. It is also very stimulating for artistically inclined students since they can learn a new method for applying their skills and imagination.
Registration required.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Miss Karen’s Chunky Monkey Club for birth to 16 months
Enjoy rhythms, songs, stories & play with Miss Karen on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This program will be held in the Story & Craft Room in the Spinney Family Children’s Room.
Please register for each session that you plan to attend.
Read beyond the beaten path
Boyden Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program will run June 18 to Aug. 31. The library will use iREAD’s theme Read Beyond the Beaten Path. For more information contact the Youth Services Department at 508-543-1246.
Library hours
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summer Saturdays begin July 2 through Sept. 3. Library hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those Saturdays.
Boyden Library will be closed Monday, July 4.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org.
A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.