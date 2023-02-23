Sarah Sherman-Stokes teaches Immigration Law and is the associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Clinic. Her scholarship takes a critical look at immigration law and policy.
She will speak on those issues at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is part of the Boyden Library’s Community Reads/Speaker Series 2023.
BOYDEN’S WRITING GROUPContinues the first Tuesday of the month throughout the year, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to form a community of writers committed to craft and life-long learning.
This group will be facilitated by Suzanne Sobol Case.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
CRAFT NIGHT WITH TRACIJoin us for a fun craft night with Traci to make a Scrabble tile photo craft at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
This program is for adults 18+ and registration is required. Each participant must bring with them a photo they would like to use in the frame.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
POP ART SCHOOLJoin Pop Art School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 for a fun canvas painting event.
Follow along step-by-step to create a magical star-filled night sky with silhouettes of a hillside and trees. It’s amazing what you can create with four colors and some simple brush techniques!
This program is for adults 18+. Registration is required as space is limited.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
COMMUNITY READ SPEAKERJoin us for our Community Read Speaker Event on Thursday, March 23 as author Adbi Nor Iftin talks about his book “Call Me American.”
In his book, he tells the true story of immigrating to America via luck and perseverance: as a Somali refugee, he won entrance to the US in an annual lottery, then risked his life to reach his new home. A natural storyteller, he shared dispatches from his journey from Somalia to Kenya to America on the BBC World Service and “This American Life.”
Now a proudly naturalized US citizen, Abdi Nor Iftin offers a vivid reminder of why democracies still beckon to those looking to make a better life, and questions what it means to be an American.
The author meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. with the author talk to follow at 7 p.m. Book signing to follow.
Copies of this book are available at the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for this program, and view other programs scheduled around this event, like the Monday Matinees on March 13 and March 27 at 3 p.m.
SPICE CLUBThe March spice is Berbere. Kits will contain a sample of the spice, two new recipes from A to Z World Food database (a Boyden Library card is required to access this database), and a brief history of the spice.
The spice will be available on Tuesday, March 14 all day.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register. One registration per family.
BRUINS PJ DRIVEBoyden Library is once again teaming up with the Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons throughout the month of March.
The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas to benefit local kids and teens.
Boyden Library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens from March 1 through March 15, 2023.
A donation box will be available at the Circulation Desk on the ground floor. Sponsored by The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners in partnership with the Boston Bruins.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more programs!
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.