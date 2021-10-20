Paul Tremblay who speak as part of the library’s author series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. He has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, and Massachusetts Book awards and is the author of Growing Things, The Cabin at the End of the World, Disappearance at Devil’s Rock, A Head Full of Ghosts, and the crime novels The Little Sleep, and No Sleep Till Wonderland. Special guest, FOX 25 anchor Jason Law.
BOYDEN LIBRARY SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS – CROWES PASTUREA roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Crowes Pasture performs original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
Hailing from the Boston area, the romantic claw hammer banjo playing by Monique Byrne and expressive guitar picking by Andy Rogovin are enlivened by their personal chemistry and intimate harmonies.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
REPTILES ROCK, AGES 4+Join us at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 for a special show with Rainforest Reptiles!
This program includes a mini zoo with 10 to 14 smaller animals such as bugs, frogs, snakes, and lizards to look at.
A herpetologist in uniform will do a fun and informative presentation on 4 larger animals, a large red or yellow foot tortoise, a large monitor or tegu lizard, a 9 to 10 ft. boa or python and of course the American alligator.
Register for one session only by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting Library Events.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
HALLOWEEN SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, PAYSON PLAYGROUNDCome in costume (optional) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and enjoy Halloween songs and stories with Miss Kacee. Please bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair. Please register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Library Events if you’d like to be added to the Story Time email list.
HENNA AT THE LIBRARY, ALL AGES, CHILDREN’S ROOMHenna Artist Mandy Roberge of Wicked Good Henna will visit the Spinney Family Children’s Room from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. and offer henna to program registrants. This program is open to children, teens, and adults. Registration is required. Please register each family member individually. You may drop-in anytime in the 2-hour window to get your Henna done.
TRICK-OR-TREAT IN THE LIBRARY! AGES 0-10Dress in costume, or just show your Halloween spirit, for fun, non-edible treats from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Remember to bring your Trick-or-Treating bucket/bag. We have three locations for you to visit: The Ground Level Circulation Desk, the 1st Floor Reference Desk, and the Spinney Family Children’s Room Desk.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit facebook.com/BoydenLibrary for updated programs.