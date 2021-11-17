MONDAY, NOV. 29 AT 7 P.M.
Ted Reinstein will be discussing his latest book – “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball's Color Barrier.”
Ted Reinstein is an award-winning, longtime reporter for Boston’s celebrated nightly-newsmagazine, “Chronicle.” He is the author of three previous books, including New England Notebook: One Reporter, Six States, Uncommon Stories (Globe Pequot Press), selected by National Geographic Traveler in 2014 as a “Best Pick.”
BOYDEN LIBRARY SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS HOLLOW TURTLE
SUNDAY, NOV. 21, AT 2 P.M.
From Warren, RI Hollow Turtle has been playing together since its members were in high school. Alfie Purcell, with his roots in traditional Irish folk, Joe and James Cappelletti, with their thrumming standing bass and natural finesse with a banjo, and Nick Preite, their ever-skillful mandolin player, create powerful bluegrass music that can only come from the heart of the Ocean State.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE THURSDAY, NOV. 18 THROUGH SATURDAY, NOV. 20
The Friends of Boyden Library will be holding their Fall Book Sale in the library's Community Meeting Room this year.
The sale will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$5 Bag Sale will be held on Saturday!
DROP-IN CRAFTS IN THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOV. 22, 1 to 4:30 P.M.
Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with crafts! Make a leaf wreath, write what you're thankful for on a turkey, and color a placemat! Available while supplies last.
Crafts will be in the Spinney Family Children's Room. Crafts involve glue, paper, ribbon, beads, sequins, googly eyes and other small parts. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BAKE FOR GOOD, KIT AND ZOOM PROGRAM
THURSDAY, DEC. 9, AT 4 P.M.
The Bake for Good program from King Arthur Baking Company teaches kids in grades 4-8 how to bake bread from scratch. There are 3 goals: learn, bake, and share. Kids learn the math and science of making bread from scratch, then they bake the bread recipe and make 2 loaves of bread: one to keep and one to share with someone in need, or as an act of kindness.
Registration is open to children in grades 4-8. Please register each child individually by going to boydenlibrary.org/kids-homepage and selecting the Events Calendar.
Each participant will receive:
Mini Baking Kit: includes a recipe booklet, packet of yeast, dough scraper, bread bag and twist tie, two $1 off coupons for King Arthur Flour.
Live Zoom Demonstration: Participants will receive a link the day of the program. This will be a 45-minute Live Demonstration via Zoom (participants will NOT bake along with this class).
LIBRARY HOURS
Holiday Hours: The library will be closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will be closed all day Thursday, Nov. 25. Regular hours will resume Friday, Nov. 26.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.