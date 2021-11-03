Ted Reinstein will be discussing his latest book “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 –
Ted Reinstein is an award-winning, longtime reporter for Boston’s celebrated nightly-newsmagazine, “Chronicle.” He is the author of three previous books, including New England Notebook: One Reporter, Six States, Uncommon Stories (Globe Pequot Press), selected by National Geographic Traveler in 2014 as a “Best Pick.”
BOYDEN LIBRARY SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES – FOXBORO’S OWN MATT YORK PRESENTS SONGS & STORIES FROM THE HIGHWAYMENMatt’s concert will focus on the1980’s country super group The Highwaymen, which consisted of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. He’ll talk about the various collaborations those artists had with each other earlier in their careers, talk about the forming of The Highwaymen and perform several of their most famous songs.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
FOXBORO GARDEN CLUB EVENT AT THE LIBRARYFoxboro Garden Club would like to host members, guests and the general public to hear National Weather Service speaker, Glenn Field, Warning Coordination Meteorologist who will present a program on hurricanes, tornados and climate changes for our New England area at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
NANCY’S BOOK CLUBNancy’s Book Club will be discussing “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Fuller Conference Room.
“Separated by their embrace of different racial identities, two mixed-race identical twins reevaluate their choices as one raises a black daughter in their southern hometown while the other passes for white with a husband who is unaware of her heritage.”
To join the book club email Nancy at paulnancym@comcast.net.
T. REX TROT: POP-UP STORYWALK AND FOOD DRIVE, PAYSON PLAYGROUNDThe Library is celebrating Dinovember at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 with a dinosaur-themed StoryWalk at Payson Playground! Drop by Payson any time between 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM to enjoy a StoryWalk of How to be a T.Rex (at your own pace), and to say hi to our friendly Library T.Rex.
We will be collecting donations to benefit the Foxboro Food Pantry at this event. They are especially in need of toilet paper and toiletries but donations of nonperishable food items are also welcome (donations are not required to participate).
Rain date: Monday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m., Payson Playground.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. Find out more about StoryWalks here: https://www.kellogghubbard.org/storywalk
LIBRARY HOURSThe library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.