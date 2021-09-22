The Boyden Library has a new website designed by EpbRI. Patrons can still access the site at boydenlibrary.org. Evan Barta, owner of EpbRI, has designed websites for libraries and municipal governments for over 10 years. He is also the technology coordinator at the Warwick Public Library in Rhode Island.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, PAYSON PLAYGROUND
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 and 30 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee. Please bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair. Please register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Library Events if you'd like to be added to the Story Time email list.
CRAFTS TO-GO WITH MISS KAREN: HAPPY CAT MONTH!, AGES 3-8
PICK-UP: SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 AT 10 A.M.
Celebrate Happy Cat Month! Color and assemble your own positively happy cats! Treats not included. While supplies last.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BOLLYWOOD: DANCING THROUGH THE AGES PRESENTED BY VJU LYENGAR
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 AT 7 P.M. IN THE COMMUNITY ROOM
Vju Lyengar of the Noopur Nritya Academy will be at the Boyden Library to present a program on the history of Bollywood Dancing.
This program kicks off Boyden Library Signature Events 2021.
BOYDEN LIBRARY PRESENTS - INDIAN MUSICIAN SHUCHITA RAO
MONDAY, OCT. 4 AT 7 P.M. IN THE COMMUNITY ROOM
Shuchita Rao is a Boston based Hindustani vocalist and music educator who learned the fundamentals of Hindustani Classical Music from renowned musicians DR. N.K. Karhade & Vidushi Smt. Malini Rajurkar.
This will be the second program in the Boyden Signature Events 2021 series.
BOYDEN LIBRARY SIGNATURE EVENTS 2021 MAIN ATTRACTION - AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR NANDINI BAJPAI
THURSDAY, OCT. 7 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MARILYN RODMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Nandini Bajpai will discuss her latest novel, Sister of the Bollywood Bride, a charming novel about one teen’s summer tackling disasters, but not limited to, family, romance and weather—as she plans her sister’s Bollywood style Indian wedding. Local bookstore An Unlikely Story will be present with copies of Nandini’s novels. The library has copies of the book that will be discussed located on display on the ground floor.
Prior to Nandini’s presentation, we are pleased to welcome local dance company Dance BFF who will perform a series of Bollywood dances.
HENNA AT THE LIBRARY FOR ALL AGES
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 AT 4 P.M. IN THE STORY AND CRAFT ROOM
Henna Artist Mandy Roberge of Wicked Good Henna will visit the Spinney Family Children's Room and offer henna to program registrants. This program is open to children, teens, and adults. REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Please register each family member individually by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Library Events.
Part of Boyden Library Signature Events 2021.
NEXT FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK DRIVE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 FROM 9-11 A.M.
Once again the Friends are holding a book drive at the library. The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books for the fall, spring, and ongoing book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming.
The special event will be a curbside - contactless drop off outside of the main entrance.
Contact the library at 508-543-1245 for more information.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.