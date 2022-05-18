TUESDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. AND 7 P.M.
The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome.
The first book to be discussed will by The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro.
Copies are available at the adult circulation desk.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME
EVERY THURSDAY DURING MAY AT 10 AND 11 A.M.
Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica! This Storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend.
PRE-K READ AND PLAY!, AGES 4-5
WEDNESDAYS 1:30-2:15 P.M.
Join Miss Kacee for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 & 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts!
We will meet in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire 5-week session. Registration will be limited to 10 families.
LAP SIT STORYTIME, BIRTH - 2 YRS
FRIDAY, MAY 20 AND 27 AT 10:30 A.M.
Young children and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music, and listen to a story with Miss Jessica. We will meet in the Story/Craft Room.
Please include your child/children's name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
HOW TO DRAW WITH KATELYN -- AGES 9-12
THURSDAYS THROUGH THE MONTH OF MAY FROM 6 to 7 P.M.
Learn the basics of drawing people and things with pencils and markers.
Registration required.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY SPRING BOOK SALE
THURSDAY MAY 19 THROUGH SATURDAY MAY 21
Thursday: 10-8 p.m.
Friday: 10-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10-3 p.m.
Special Event: $5 Bag Sale
For members: Friday, April 20, 3-5 p.m.
For general public: All day Saturday, April 21.
The Friends have also put together Book Bundles. Selections include bundles organized by series, genre, subject and theme. They are priced as marked.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.