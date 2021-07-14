Boyden’s Adult Services Coordinator
MISS KACEE’S FARMER’S MARKET STORY TIMESSELECT THURSDAYS AT 4 P.M.
Join Miss Kacee from the Boyden Library at the Farmer’s Market for a story time with songs and stories for the whole family! The dates are July 22, and Aug. 12.
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT FOR AGES 3+EVERY OTHER SATURDAY STARTING AT 10 A.M.
The next Craft To-Go will be on Saturday, July 24, and is entitled “Crystal Cavern Puppet Theatre.”
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
ED POPIELARCZYK’S COMEDY MAGIC SHOW, AGES 3+, ON THE COMMONMONDAY, JULY 19, AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy a comedy magic show where kids are the stars because they make the magic happen. Ed tells a story that revolves around each trick. It may be a short story or a longer one, but each story helps to bring the trick together. Every child who comes on “stage” to be a helper receives a souvenir!
Rain date: Mon, July 26 at 10 a.m.
To register, go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BIG RYAN’S TALL TALES, AGES 3+, ON THE COMMONTUESDAY, JULY 20, AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy Big Ryan’s original stories, puppet play, a bit of music and movement and a whole lot of fun!
Rain date: Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
To Register go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library. Grandy’s ice cream truck will visit after Big Ryan at 10:45 a.m.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: GRADES 4-6, STORY & CRAFT ROOMWEDNESDAY, JULY 21, AT 6:30 P.M.
Do you LOVE graphic novels?! Join us for the next Graphic Novel Book Club! Please read and arrive ready to talk about Allergic by Megan Wagner Lloyd. Copies of the book will be available in the Youth Services Department 2 weeks before the meeting.
We will: discuss the book, make a craft, talk about other books, movies, games, and shows that we’re currently reading/watching/playing.
Register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Events Calendar.
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC/UN PICNIC CON TU OSO DE PELUCHE, AGES 0+, ON THE COMMONTHURSDAY, JULY 22, AT 10 A.M.
Come sing, dance, and get a little loco with the Rockabye Beats for this year’s Teddy Bear Picnic. Bring your bear (or favorite stuffed animal), a snack, and a blanket.
Rain date: Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
SPECIAL GUEST TO VISIT AFTER THE BAND!
JULY STEAM CHALLENGE: WIND WONDERS!, AGES 5+THURSDAY, JULY 22, FROM 12 – 8 P.M.
Our final STEAM Kit is here! This month we are exploring the power of air with two air-powered STEAM crafts: Straw Rockets and Pool Noodle Boats!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
PUMPERNICKEL PUPPETS PRESENTS: BUGSY AND FRIENDS, AGES 3+, ON THE COMMONTUESDAY, JULY 27, AT 10 A.M.
Join Bugsy and Pumpernickel Puppets friends both old and new for a variety show featuring, hand, string, and life size puppets.
Rain date: Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
GRANDY’S ICE CREAM TRUCK WILL VISIT AFTER BIG RYAN AT 10:30 A.M.
BOYDEN LIBRARY PRESENTS: AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR MITCHELL ZUCKOFF (FALL AND RISE: THE STORY OF 9/11)
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25 AT 7 P.M. IN THE COMMUNITY ROOM
As a reporter for The Boston Globe, Zuckoff wrote the lead news story on 9/11 and led a team of reporters investigating the worst terrorist attacks in American history. “Fall and Rise” covers the four hijackings; the events at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, and outside Shanksville, PA; and the chaotic initial military and government response, including never-before-told stories of heroism, tragedy, and survival.
LIBRARY HOURS, ETC.
For summer Saturdays the Boyden Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. starting Saturday, July 10 and ending Aug. 28.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.