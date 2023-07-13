A monthly group for single parents to support one another and discuss issues, concerns and share resources with other single parents in the area will meet on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m.
Parents are welcome to bring children along with them. Held in the Story/Craft Room.
ARE YOU READY FOR RETIREMENT?
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 AT 6 P.M.
Join the library for a special presentation while we discuss important topics for those in or nearing retirement on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.
What we’ll cover:
- How you may be able to create guaranteed income in retirement and protect your savings from market volatility.
- Critical steps to avoid one of the biggest fears of Baby Boomers — running out of money in retirement.
- Social Security timing and claiming strategies to help maximize your benefits.
- Ways you may be able to lock-in historically low tax rates now, before proposed tax changes go into effect.
- Planning for rising health care premiums that may cost the average retiree large sums of money.
- How to help preserve your assets to create a lasting legacy for your loved ones.
- Understanding potential risks that may derail your retirement and how you may be able to avoid them.
COLLECTIBLES APPRAISAL
Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617, is offering another free community-wide collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. So gather up all your trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, etc. to see if you have treasure or trash!
Rick is a native to Foxboro who has been involved in the industry for close to two decades. He has generously donated some of his time to share his valuable knowledge with all who listen.
Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUB
The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
All are welcome at the next meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m.
For the month of July we will be discussing “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng.
Copies are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
CANDLE MAKING WITH SARAH
A make your own candle workshop, which includes all the materials needed, will beheld Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.
During the workshop, you will get to pick your fragrance and your vessel, and then Sarah Ismail, owner and maker of Nurlana Candle Co., will guide you step by step on how to make your candle!
The candles will need a minimum of 1 hour time to set, so participants will need to come back and pick up their candles the next day.
This program is for adults 18+. Registration is required as supplies are limited. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
CACTUS, SUCCULENT POTTING
The Cactus and Succulent Potting worksho, which will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 p.m., is a two-hour, three-part presentation on how to select, design, and assemble a beautiful table-top cactus and succulent container garden.
At the end of the workshop, each participant will take home their own beautiful cactus and succulent creation.
This program is for adults 18+ and preference will be given to those that did not attend last year’s summer potting workshop.
Registration is required as supplies are limited. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
BOOK BINGO 2023
Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant! The event is open through Aug. 12.
Pick up your BOOK BINGO sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk today!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
DROP-IN TECH HELP
Do you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library and Libby will walk you through it on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 15.
No registration required
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYS
Join us outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 23. Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: July 12, 26, Aug. 9 and 23.
This program will meet in the Fuller Conference room if there is inclement weather.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.