Boyden Library has partnered with the Hockomock Area YMCA to hold a panel discussion at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 to share with teens ways to deal with stress, eating better, and exercising.
This program will be held in the Community Meeting room on the ground floor of the library. No registration required.
COSPLAY CLUB FOR AGES 12-18A monthly club to talk, share ideas, and create for Cosplay will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. We will focus on one costume piece each meeting. We will be making cat ears on Nov. 4.
Hosted by YA Librarian Jennifir Huston.
HUNGRYTOWN PERFORMSSUNDAY, NOV. 6 AT 2 P.M.
After more than 15 years of world-wide touring and three album releases, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — otherwise known as the folk duo Hungrytown — have earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting.
Hungrytown’s music has received extensive radio airplay worldwide and has appeared on several television shows, including The Daily Show and Portlandia.
Hungrytown will perform as part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
NaNoWriMo101CONTINUES NOV. 8 AT 4 P.M.
NaNoWriMo, or National Novel Writing Month, is a creative writing challenge where participants attempt to write 50,000 word manuscripts during the month of November.
While that may seem like an intimidating prospect, in our NaNoWriMo 101 workshop we’ll break down the basics of how to get started for your NaNoWriMo project, how to go from an idea for a book to an actual outline, how to start drafting your book and how to keep motivated during NaNoWriMo and beyond. In this one-hour interactive workshop, you will walk away with an actionable plan on how to plot your next novel and resources to keep you on track so you can complete your novel on the timeline that works best for you!
The next session will be held on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.
Register by going to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
FALL BOOK SALEThe event will run from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the Community Meeting Room, Fuller Conference Room and Café to browse our extensive collection of donated materials.
The sale features a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction for adults, young adults and children. Look for your favorite authors, series and titles available in hard cover and paperback.
We also have media available for purchase. Active and current paid members of the Friends of the Boyden Library who attend the sale will receive a $2 credit towards a purchase and also be granted early access to the $5 Fill-A-Bag Sale on Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The popular bag sale will be open to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paper bags will be provided by Friends and you will be invited to fill them for $5 each. Our large reusable bags will also be available for purchase for additional $1. We are now able to accept contactless and card payments, in addition to cash and personal checks.
All proceeds from the sale help support many of the adult and children’s programs offered at the Boyden Library.
For more library programs go to: boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The Boyden Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our F.acebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.