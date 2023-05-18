The Boyden Library is offering an in-person fitness class to the beats of Bollywood music with Purnima Thakre on May 22 at 6 p.m. This class will take place on the Town Common.
No previous dance experience necessary. Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
This program is funded through a CHNA 7 Metrowest grant awarded to the Foxboro Health Department.
BOOK CLUB
For our next book club, which will be meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, we will be discussing “Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls” by Anissa Gray.
“In this debut novel, three adult sisters confront their family’s dark and fractured past while searching for a way forward amid myriad challenges including prison time, eating disorders, and long-buried secrets.” – Kirkus Review
Copies can be picked up at the adult circulation desk.
ZENTNAGLE
Have you heard of the Zentangle Drawing Method? Do you want to know more about it? Or just have a refresher class?
Come Join CZT Linda Evans for an hour of learning and practicing this relaxed method of drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26. We could all use a little slow down and relax time.
No art background is needed. Tools will be provided or you can bring your own.
Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
Virtual lecture on Lyndon JohnsonA virtual program via Zoom on Lyndon Johnson will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 with the LBJ Presidential Library.
Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom webinar via email.
President Lyndon Johnson is known for being the “Civil Rights President,” but he was so much more than that. His years as a teacher, Texas representative, congressman, and president shaped his political career and reputation. His family, determination, and genuine care to make the United States a better, more equitable place is really at the heart of this complex individual.
Join the LBJ Library to explore this fascinating president, from childhood through adulthood and to his decision not to run for a second term. Led by Sheila Mehta, education specialist for the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and Museum.
Go to tinyurl.com/4jffucrv to register. Or go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
CREATIVE NETWORKING EVENT
Calling all artists! Here’s your chance to showcase what you’re working on and network with other artists in the area.
All are welcome to attend, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, but registration is required for those artists that would like to present their work.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boyden Library will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs.