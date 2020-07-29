The Boyden Library is now open to the public for browsing and limited computer access under the Massachusetts Phase 3 re-opening plan.
The library will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time. Occupancy is expected to increase in the coming weeks. Until then, you may be asked to wait outside for a short time.
In order to keep library patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
- Visits will be limited to 30 minutes.
- Use of hand sanitizer is encouraged before handling materials and prior to computer use.
- Adult public computers will be available for 30-minute time slots. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the Children’s Room and check-out material for their children.
Children who visit the library must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting rooms, story/craft room, and tutor room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
Until occupancy is increased, we encourage the use of our online services for placing material holds and continuing to take advantages of OverDrive/Libby and our many other online services.
Please know that the library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building, including high-touch surfaces, clean and sanitized.
VIRTUAL SUMMER EVENTS“Riot in the Garden” with master storyteller Jackson Gillman will happen on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. A fun-filled science theater, with a mix of comedy, music, and stories to delight people of all ages.
“Summer Music with Miss Pam of Musical Journeys” on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. Pam Atanasoff will present summer songs for little ones. No Mother Goose on the Loose that day.
Both programs can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. Events Calendar or on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. Our thanks to the Friends of Boyden Library for sponsoring all of our virtual summer events.
VIRTUAL STORY PROGRAM SCHEDULEBedtime Stories: Tuesdays through Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Stories for Kindergarten through Grade 4: Wednesdays, through Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Mother Goose on the Loose Time: Thursdays through July 30 at 11 a.m.
Story Programs will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary and at www.boydenlibrary.org on the Events Calendar.
IMAGINE YOUR WORLD SUMMER PROGRAM
This summer the children’s department presents a “safer at home” program that encourages reading, thinking, learning, and discovery. Kids can explore their world through activity challenges, which are posted at www.boydenlibrary.org and facebook.com/BoydenLibrary/ Print the challenge for your child’s age group.
Kids can check off the boxes as they complete the challenges. If there are books they enjoyed reading this summer, they can write the author and title on the back of the page. Have kids hang onto their sheets. When we know it’s safe, we will distribute prizes to participants.
“Imagine Your Story” is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
READING AROUND FOXBOROJoin the fun! Take a photo of yourself reading a book somewhere around Foxboro and use the hashtag #guesswhereiamfoxboro. Let’s see who can name the location first!!!! Photos can be posted to our Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram page using the hashtag.
IMAGINE YOUR STORY IN CHALKCreate a sidewalk scene from your favorite book or fairy tale. Imagine an unusual pet or fantastic place. Pose with or inside your creation and take a picture. Give it a title and email it to Mrs. Rossetti at mrossett@sailsinc.org. On the subject line, please state Sidewalk Chalk. We’ll post your picture on the library’s Facebook page.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Keep in mind OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla, and Tumblebooks to obtain material for school summer reading. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.