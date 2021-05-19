MISS KACEE’S FARMER’S MARKET STORYTIMES
SELECT THURSDAYS AT 4 P.M.
Join Miss Kacee from the Boyden Library at the Farmer's Market for songs and stories for the whole family! The dates are as followed: May 27, June 24, July 22, and Aug. 12.
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
SATURDAYS AT 10 A.M.
Crafts To-Go pick up for ages 3-8 is now on Saturday at 10 a.m. No registration required!
May 22: Sweet Teeth, Chompers! Created by Miss Kacee
May 29: Garden Bed Head! Created By Miss Karen
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
OUTDOOR STORY TIMES – Ages 0-8
TUESDAYS THROUGH JUNE 15 at 10 a.m.
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement for the whole family! Please register to receive the location for the Tuesday story times. Go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
These events will follow state outdoor event guidelines. Story times will be canceled if it rains.
Registrants will receive a weekly email of the newest books, movies, and music at The Boyden Library.
TEEN BOOK CLOUD – NEWEST DATABASE AT BOYDEN LIBRARY
TeenBookCloud is an online database of eBooks and educator resources. Selections include Graphic Novels, Enhanced Novels, eBooks, classic literature, National Geographic videos, educator resources, and audiobooks. The collection is available online around the clock. No downloads, no waiting! If you can access the internet, you can be reading, watching, or listening to fantastic content. Go to the SAILS Library Network e-catalog at https://sails.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/foxboro/ - the link will be on the left.
TAKE THE SAILS LIBRARY NETWORK PATRON EXPERIENCE SURVEY!
Through June 7, the SAILS Library Network will be conducting a patron experience survey.
Go to boydenlibrary.org. In the gray box at the top right corner click More Info to participate in the survey. Your response will help the network provide the best service possible. It will take approximately 5 minutes to complete.
UPDATED LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245.
Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.