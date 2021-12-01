Lisa Bastoni brings her own blend of contemporary singer-songwriter folk, articulate songs that resonate from the heart on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. She is a 2019 Kerrville New Folk Winner, and is a 2019 Boston Music Award nominee (Folk Artist of the Year). Her latest album Backyard Birds, is a collection of songs recorded during the winter of 2020/2021.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, PAYSON PLAYGROUNDWEDNESDAYS, DEC. 8, 15, AND 27 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor
Please register if you’d like to be added to the Storytime email list.
BAKE FOR GOOD, KIT AND ZOOM PROGRAMTHURSDAY, DEC. 9 AT 4 P.M.
The Bake for Good program from King Arthur Baking Company teaches kids in grades 4-8 how to bake bread from scratch. There are 3 goals: learn, bake, and share. Kids learn the math and science of making bread from scratch, then they bake the bread recipe and make 2 loaves of bread: one to keep and one to share with someone in need, or as an act of kindness.
Registration is open to children in grades 4-8. Please register each child individually by going to boydenlibrary.org/kids-homepage and selecting the Events Calendar.
Each participant will receive: Mini Baking Kit: includes a recipe booklet, packet of yeast, dough scraper, bread bag and twist tie, two $1 off coupons for King Arthur Flour.
Live Zoom Demonstration: Participants will receive a link the day of the program. This will be a 45-minute Live Demonstration via Zoom (participants will NOT bake along with this class).
DROP-IN HOLIDAY CRAFTS, AGES 4-12MONDAY, DEC. 13 FROM 1 to 4:30 P.M.
Get in the holiday spirit by making ornaments and winter animals.
Crafts will be in the Spinney Family Children’s Room. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.