Join us at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a terrifyingly terrific line up of local horror authors as they discuss their writing style, process, and books.
This event will take place in the Community Meeting Room.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more information about the authors.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library hosts a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. This month’s meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
All are welcome. For the month of October, we will be discussing “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn.
If you cannot make the morning session, an evening session will also be held on the same day at 7 p.m.(registration required at boydenlibrary.org/calendar)
JAKE MANZIJake Manzi is a Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter who will perform in the Boyden Library Concert series at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
His unique brand of soft rock has earned him significant acclaim, sold-out hometown shows, and opening slots for Lori McKenna, Ryan Montbleau, Chris Collingwood and more. His debut full-length record, “Whatever My Heart Allows,” consists of 10 dreamy, heartfelt tracks, and features contributions from Grammy winner Don Was, Griffin & Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer Madison Cunningham and Mikaela Davis.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
EDUCATOR’S WORKSHOPJoin Carol Cohen, author of “Begin with the Box: Building a Hands-On Resource for Teaching and Learning” in discovering new and innovative ways to incorporate literacy in the content areas at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Participants will experience building a creative project based on a learning interdisciplinary teaching tool called the Teaching Box.
Carol Cohen is on the faculty of Lesley University and is a published historian and playwright.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for this workshop.
LIBRARY OF THINGSThe Library of Things is Boyden Library’s collection of non-traditional materials. You can now borrow a metal detector, a ukulele, even a crochet set!
Go to boydenlibrary.org/library-of-things to view and reserve items.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARDA meeting for young adults (12-18) and Boyden Library to work together to provide what teens would like to see and have provided in all aspects of their space and programming will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Questions: jhuston@sailsinc.org
KID’S HALLOWEEN CONCERTDress your little ones in their Halloween best, and enjoy spooky and fun songs with one of New England’s premiere children’s entertainers, Philip Alexander. at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Philip’s interactive performance features voice, guitar, dulcimer, bamboo flute, ocarina and percussion.
Drawing from a wide repertoire of both traditional and multicultural music, as well as his own well-loved originals, Philip is expert in getting audiences singing, clapping, dancing and laughing together.
Please register for this program by going to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LEGO CLUB FOR AGES 6+SATURDAYS AT 2 P.M.
Enjoy our LEGO challenges or free-build on Saturdays at 2 p.m. We supply the LEGO bricks. This program will be in the Story & Craft Room. Children under 10 must have a parent or caregiver present in the room. This is a drop-in program.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.