Patrons can now enjoy a range of talks from bestselling authors and thought leaders. Boyden Library has joined Library Speakers Consortium.
“The Consortium creates 2-3 online bestselling-author events per month which are streamed to patrons of every member library. These are live events with interactive Q&A sessions where participants can ask questions directly to the author.”
On Jan. 12 — The Gilded One Series: Author Talk with Namina Forna at 2 p.m.
Go to https://libraryc.org/boydenlibrary to register for this online event.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. This month’s meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.
All are welcome.
For the month of December, we will be discussing “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson. Copies of the book are being held at the Adult Circulation desk on the ground floor.
TIPPY TOE TIME, AGES 2-5Come join Erin in her beginner ballet class on Fridays, starting Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Dancers will learn the basics of ballet in this 4-week session which will be held on Fridays: Dec 23, Jan. 6 and Jan 20.
Bring clothes and shoes you can DANCE in!
Students will learn the terminology and basics of classical ballet training over a course of 4 weeks. Each class starts with reading a story about dance to get the dancers excited. Then we move on to ballet training!
Please plan to attend the entire 4-week session. Registration required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
COSPLAY CLUB FOR AGES 12-18A monthly club to talk, share ideas, and create for Cosplay will meet on Friday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. We will focus on one costume piece each meeting. This month the group will be making tales.
Email Jennifir with any questions at jhuston@sailsinc.org
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING A meeting for teens ages 12 to 18 and Boyden Library to work together to provide what teens would like to see and have provided in all aspects of their space and programming will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more Friends of the Library sponsored children’s programs.
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Holiday Hours: Saturday, Dec. 24 the library will be closing at 1 p.m. Closed Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.