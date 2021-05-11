Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Thursday, May 27 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting virtually on Thursday, May 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. This scheduled event will occur as a conference call, but if you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each month on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Sign up for our Online Registration Tutorial on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:15 p.m. and you will learn how to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home. Call to sign up.
TASTY CHOICES FOR DIABETICS
On Wednesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m., Dr. Naseem Ahmed will be presenting a program on Tasty Choices for Diabetics. The glycemic index is the scale that helps us to evaluate the amount of carbohydrates present in food. Avoiding high glycemic index foods and the use of low glycemic index foods can regulate our blood glucose level. Controlling blood sugar could also be helpful to avoid the blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c controlling drugs which often have many side effect. There are numerous tasty low carbohydrate and protein-rich food choices for individuals suffering from diabetes. Call in advance to sign up for this informative program.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of May we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Suggested donation of $3. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, May 24th and meet us at the restaurant on the 27th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 24th.
YOGA – under the tent
Join us on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. for 6-weeks of yoga classes led by Lisa Cohen. Yoga is the UNION between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The classes will be held on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11 & 18 for a cost of $42. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
CHARLES RIVER CRUISE OUTING
Join us on Thursday, August 5 when we travel to Boston by motorcoach for a Charles River Cruise. We’ll be leaving from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and we’ll be taking a 60-minute narrated tour, hosted by Charles Riverboat Company. This riverboat cruise offers spectacular views of the Boston and Cambridge skylines. Come enjoy this sightseeing excursion aboard one of Boston’s only authentic riverboats. Following the cruise, we’ll be treated to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Choose an entrée from a fantastic menu with cheesecake for dessert. The cost of this trip is $99 per person for Foxborough residents and $105 per person for non-residents. Foxborough residents can sign up with their payments. Sign up with payment for non-residents begins on May 24th.
UKULELE 101 FOR BEGINNERS – Under the tent
Start your musical journey with the Ukulele! Join us for Beginner Ukulele Classes on 6 Tuesdays, from May 11 through June 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. No prior musical experience is needed.
During this 6-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own Soprano, Concert or Tenor ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark Tuner, is also recommended.
As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The classes will be held on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 8 & 15 for a cost of $56. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
Join us in May for our weekly Movie Days which will feature National Geographic documentaries. The movies will be shown 2 times on each date, 12 noon OR 2 p.m., so you can pick the time that is most convenient for you. Sign up in advance for some or all of the following:
1 — On Thursday, May 20 we will be showing the documentary “Chasing the Equinox.” Ancient civilizations hid the secrets of their incredible knowledge of astronomy in their temples. This documentary will examine humankind’s obsession with the sun, across thousands of years and every continent. This is architectural magic on a cosmic scale.
2 — Finally, on Thursday, May 27 join us for “Atlantis Rising.” Filmmaker James Cameron goes on an epic adventure to find the lost city of Atlantis, using the works of Plato as a virtual treasure map to lead the way.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching.
Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable.
Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.