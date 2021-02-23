The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Bring your knitting needles and yarn, and come join us. Please call in advance to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Mar. 1 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
NATIONAL MEATBALL DAY – MEATBALL GIVEAWAY
In celebration of National Meatball Day we will be offering 6 meatballs in a winter warm-up socially distant giveaway on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. Meatballs will be served in hot marinara sauce. Quantities are limited so please call us in advance to reserve your spot.
ART WITH ALLY CLASSES ON THURSDAYS
Come join us on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for Art with Ally classes at the senior center. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 4 Thursday classes in March is $20 and the payment is due at the time you register.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable. Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For February and March we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up
.
AARP TAX PREPARATIONAs of this date in February, we have not yet heard from AARP regarding their annual Tax Preparation service. It is our best guess that they will cancel the program for this year. We suggest that you make other arrangements for your individual tax preparations. If, by chance, AARP contacts the senior center to let us know that volunteers will be available for tax prep appointments, we will post this program in the Foxboro Reporter, as well as email, Facebook and an upcoming issue of The GEM newsletter, and ONLY THEN will we begin scheduling appointments.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up
.MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations. Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group. All are welcome. Sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
VACCINATION UPDATE
Phase 2b of the Massachusetts Vaccination plan started on February 18 for those aged 65 and older. If you are technologically savvy and wish to register for an appointment at Gillette Stadium, please check the website www.cic-health.com/vaccine and register IMMEDIATELY when there are appointments available. If the appointment slots are full, additional slots are usually released on Thursday morning for the following week. If you (or a friend/loved one) are not technologically savvy or are incapable for utilizing the Gillette site, then there will be more local options, with details to come soon.
Depending upon the supply availability of the vaccine, the senior center MAY offer vaccination clinics in the future. IF, and only if, we are able to schedule a clinic, a robocall will be sent to notify Foxboro residents aged 65 or older and appointments will be set up on a first call/first serve basis.
If you haven’t receive a robocall from us within the last 2 months or would like to be added to the vaccine notification for seniors list, please call us at 508-543-1234. This will ensure that your phone number is correct in our system, or you can be newly added to receive vaccine information. Additionally, a senior center robocall may register as “Newtonville” “Belmont” “Hyde Park” or “telemarketer” on your caller ID. If you miss the phone call, a message will be left with the information on the next steps you would have to take once we have more information on the vaccine distribution procedure.