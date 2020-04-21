Foxboro Cable Access, Inc. continues its long-time commitment to educational support by offering an annual $1,000 scholarship to any town resident who is pursuing a higher education in the field of communications.
Since the FCA Scholarship was first offered in 1985, more than 38 awards have been given. Many recipients have gone on to successful careers in film editing, broadcast, video engineering, television production and related fields.
Interested parties are invited to inquire at the FCA office, 508-543-4757, and an application will be mailed to you.
The application deadline is 2 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020. Completed applications must be submitted to: Foxboro Cable Access Scholarship Committee, c/o P.O. Box 524, Foxboro, MA 02035, or delivered in person to: 28 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.