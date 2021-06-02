The Mass Cruisers car show will feature Cadillacs on Thursday, June 3, at Patriot Place in Foxboro. All Cadillacs, regardless of year, body type or condition, are welcome, says Robert Walton of Norton. Cadillac hearses, limousines, flower cars, ambulances, and customs are included. The New England region of the Cadillac and LaSalle Club says you do not need to be a member to participate. Plan to arrive as close to 5 p.m. as possible. There is no fee for participants or spectators. Questions? Call Walton at 201-819-0070.