Massasoit Community College
BROCKTON — The following Foxboro students graduated from Massasoit Community College as members of the Class of 2021: Christopher George Ciriello, Michael P. Costa, James Ryan McKinney, Ryan Gregory Miller, Emma Michelle Pudsey, Jacob D. Selenius, Wyatt Sprague, Colin Edward Sweeney, Katharine Ann Torkelson, and Nyles T. Tower.
College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER — Holy Cross celebrated nearly 750 bachelor of arts degree candidates at its 175th Commencement held in person in May, including Nicholas Techiera, of Foxboro, who graduated cum laude.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On May 21, Sofia Isaza, a member of the Foxboro High School Class of 2017, received a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and food sciences from the University of Vermont.
Bryant University
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Several Foxboro residents were among the 840 graduates received degrees as members of Bryant University’s Class of 2021, including:
- Anthony Barreira, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in global supply chain management.
- Joseph Bartucca, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in finance.
- Kristen Bortolotti, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in marketing.
- Richard Davis, who, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in marketing.
- Justin Kennedy who graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in finance.
- Thomas McNeil, who graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in team and project management.
- Devon Mollica, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in human resource management.
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Catherine Dizney of Foxboro, was among the students named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Assumption University
WORCESTER — Jill Finn, of Foxboro, is among the students named to Assumption University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.