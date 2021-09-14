SNHU
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following Foxboro students on being named to the summer President’s List:
Brittany Sullivan, Andrea Estabrooks, Amanda Vuolo, Dale Stephanos and Sheila Wetherington.
In addition, Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Jennifer Mahoney of Foxboro for being named to the summer Dean’s List.
MCPHS University
BOSTON— MCPHS University is pleased to announce the following students from Foxboro have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester:
- Nicoletta Dalavouras who is pursuing is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and will graduate 2024.
- Samuel Pamphile who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Premedical Health Studies and will graduate in 2024.