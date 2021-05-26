Xaverian Brothers High School
Westwood — Xaverian Brothers High School has announced the following Foxboro students have been named to the honor roll for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school: Nolan Miley, Ryken Honors, 8; Nicholas Napoli, Ryken Honors, 8; Christian Serani, Ryken Honors, 9; Kevin Barrett, Ryken Honors, 11; Daniel Brady, Ryken Honors, 11; Jake Gilbert, Ryken Honors, 11; Francesco Salas, Ryken Honors, 11; Michael Winn, First Honors, 9; Nicholas Garland, First Honors, 10; Nolan Barry, First Honors, 11; Joseph Gilmore, First Honors, 11; Michael Karshis, First Honors, 11; Antonio Ciolfi, Second Honors, 9; Maddox Munroe, Second Honors, 11; Justice Ciampa, Second Honors, 12.
The school honor roll has three designation levels: Ryken, honors indicates all marks are A- or above; First Honors, indicates all marks are B or above; Second Honors indicates all marks are B- or above.
McPherson College
McPHERSON, Kan. — Matthew Nutting, of Foxboro recently graduated from McPherson College with a bachelor of science and technology in restoration technology,with cum laude distinction.
Nutting was also named to the spring honor roll at the college.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Hallie Canfield has graduated from the University of Findlay with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following Foxboro students have been named to the Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University: Isabella Bjork, Kevin Randall, Dale Stephanos, Brittany Sullivan and Sheila Wetherington.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are eligible to be named to the President’s List.
New England Institute of Technology
East Greenwich, R.I. — Yuri Asencios and Paul Riccio have graduated with associate’s degrees from the New England Institute of Technology.
Fitchburg State University
FITCHBURG — The following students from Foxboro were among the graduates from Fitchburg State University at this spring’s commencement: Katherine F. Davey, CAGS Educational Leadership/Mgmt; Erin A. McGinnis ,BSE Elementary Education 1-6, and Steve Nguyen BS Business Administration.