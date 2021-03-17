Emerson College
BOSTON — The following Foxboro students have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester:
Chelsea Gibbons, who is majoring in writing, literature and publishing, Class of 2022 and Kyle Schroeder, who is majoring in marketing communication, Class of 2021.
The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local students have been named to MassBay Community College Dean’s List, achieving outstanding academic honor for the fall 2020 semester:
Dante Federico, who is studying criminal justice; Crystal Richardson, who is studying environmental sciences and safety; Julia Pottey and Kayley Tran.
To be eligible for the MassBay Dean’s List, students must complete six college-level credits and earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. The fall 2020 semester Dean’s List includes 1,033 full- and part-time students.
Simmons University
BOSTON — The following local residents were named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston: Elizabeth Collotta, Maria Dunn, Emma Kierce and Theresa Heydecker.
