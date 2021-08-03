Xaverian Brothers High School
Westwood — Xaverian Brothers High School has announced the names of students on the honor roll for the fourth marking period:
The honor roll has three levels: Ryken Honors indicates all marks are A- or above ; first honors indicates all marks are B or above, second honors indicates all marks are B- or above.
Foxboro students are: Nolan Miley, Ryken Honors, 8; Nicholas Napoli, Ryken Honors, 8; Christian Serani, Ryken Honors, 9; Nicholas Garland, Ryken Honors, 10; Kevin Barrett, Ryken Honors, 11; Daniel Brady, Ryken Honors, 11; Francesco Salas, Ryken Honors, 11; Marcello Lanci, First Honors, 7; Nicholas Angelini, First Honors, 9; Kristian Disangro, First Honors, 9; Michael Winn, First Honors, 9; Nolan Barry, First Honors, 11; Jake Gilbert, First Honors, 11; Joseph Gilmore, First Honors, 11; Michael Karshis, First Honors, 11; Matthew Orphanos, First Honors, 11; Braden Young, Second Honors, 10; Owen Dorion, Second Honors, 11; Maddox Munroe, Second Honors, 11.
UMass Amherst
AMHERST— Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s undergraduate commencement this May, including the following students from Foxboro:
Jamie Ann Gorham, Varshita Jakkaraju, Rose Morrison, Danielle Motta, Matthew Thomas Mullally,Frank David Ohandley, lexander J Shilcusky, Dhruvi Vora, Stephanie Laura Wasserman and Mary Katherine Waters.
Emmanuel College
BOSTON — In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named nearly 900 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Local students earning Dean’s List are: Emma Pugatch, Caitlin Cullen and Shakirah Ketant.
Bryant University
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has recognized the following Foxboro students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2021 semester:
Anthony Barreira, class of 2021; Nicole Gallagher, class of 2023; Kristen Bortolotti, class of 2021; Joseph Bartucca, class of 2021; Richard Davis, class of 2021; Devon Mollica, class of 2021; Tanner Alexander, class of 2024; Teagan Alexander, class of 2024; Thomas McNeil, class of 2021; Andrew Whalen, class of 2022; Jenna Pothier, class of 2023; Sam Pollack, class of 2023; and Austin Read, class of 2024.
University of Massachusetts at Lowell
LOWELL — Katheen M Boynton, a member of the Foxboro High School Class of 1986, was recently awarded her doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.
Foxboro students are: Lily Sykes, class of 2022; Olivia Miley, class of 2023; Ravi Patel, class of 2023; Lexi Quinn, class of 2023.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
BRISTOL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following Foxboro students graduated as the Class of 2021 from Bristol Community College: Dylan Burke, Kevin Michael Gallant, Zoe Victoria Georgenes, Jack F. Goddard, and Jonathan Michael Randall.
BRIDGEWATER STATE AWARDS DEGREES IN GRADUATE STUDIES
Master’s degrees and certificates of advanced graduate study were awarded to approximately 900 graduate students from the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 at Bridgewater State University’s Graduate Commencement Convocation on Thursday, July 30, at Gillette Stadium.
The graduate ceremony was the first of four held across three days. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 on Friday and Saturday. BSU was the only college or university to hold graduation at Gillette this year.
Graduates from Foxboro were: Rachel Fuller, Courtney McCann and Kayla Sweed, Tom Blake, Shayna Brennan, Alec Guerrini, Rachel Coscia, Marissa Esty, Molly Farrell, Adam Lawson, Jack Lovely, Kelsey McDonald, Melanie McCarthy, Chrissy McDonald, Alex Oelker, James Philbin, Allison Reynolds, Stacy Selman, Adeline Storrs, Kyle Stringfellow, Allison Tomasello and Mark Wilson.