University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H .— The following Foxboro students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.

Jamie Devellis, earning High Honors; Margaret Yoest, earning Honors; Nicole Yeomans, earning High Honors; Patrick Carey, earning High Honors; Olivia Balabanis, earning Honors; Alexandra Yerardi, earning Honors; Kaitlin Carroll, earning Highest Honors; Holly O’Toole, earning Highest Honors; Juliette Ambs, earning Highest Honors; Jillian Lynch, earning Highest Honors; Caroline Cass, earning High Honors; Marcela Klofac, earning Highest Honors; Lawrence Piazza, earning Honors; James Silveria, earning High Honors and Jessica Franceschelli, earning Highest Honors.

Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The following students from Foxboro have been recognized: Kethry Milne and Caroline Rudd.

Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has recognized the following Foxboro students who have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester: Joseph Bartucca, class of 2021, and Kristen Bortolotti, class of 2021.

The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

In addition, Bryant has announced that Blake Wasserman of Foxboro has graduated from the university with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.

Bridgewater State University

BRIDGEWATER — The following Foxboro residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University:

Steph Allen, Michelle Barbato, Erin Delgreco, Kayla Donovan, Sarah Egan, Marissa Esty, Molly Farrell, Calvi Goddard, Shannon Harding, Michael Henri, Aaron Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan, Derek Krysko, Adam Lawson, Jack Lovely, Maddie Mangion, Chrissy McDonald, Mickey Mitchell, Anthony Morini, Kristen Nicholson, Alex Oelker, Kate Petrosky, Guy Quartarone, Emma Rohan, Mandy Ryan, Adeline Storrs, Kyle Stringfellow, Caitlin Thoener and Mike Walden.

Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. — Andre Jaberi of Foxboro has earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Jaberi was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester.

"The challenges of the last year have revealed the character and grit of our community of scholars," said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M, reflecting on Bryant's successful fall semester. "I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit."

MANCHESTER, NH (January 29, 2021) — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 547 students representing 24 states and 3 countries received this honor.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire:

Foxboro, MA

Ellery J. Kraus, 2022, Accounting

am Houston State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (January 29, 2021)- The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.

Foxborough, MA

Emme Ricci

MONTCLAIR, NJ (01/29/2021) — Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Lindsey Cullen of Foxborough (02035)

Salve Regina University on behalf of our daughter, Lauren Foster. She is a member of the class of 2024. Dean’s List.

Local Students Who Made the UMass Amherst

Fall 2020 Dean’s List

AMHERST, Mass. – Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2020 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

FOXBOROUGH

Nikki Lyn Abromson

Brittany Mj Acloque

Kyle Jeffery Aubuchon

Grace Elizabeth Boudreau

Antonia Carlotta Carbone

Cameron Cass

Lydia Marie Chubet

Maya Amalia Chubet

Brandon M Corey

Aidan James Davin

Livia Ann Della Valle

Anya Joan Doherty

Caroline Elizabeth Donaghey

Ben Riley Dorman

James Henrik Duffy

Madison Feldman

Joseph Jordan Freitas

Brynn Elizabeth Gilbert

Jamie Ann Gorham

Coleman Breed Hovey

Hongyue Lin

Daniel J Lowey

Catherine Mary Luciano

Ronald Joshua MacLellan

Colleen Ruth McAuliffe

FOXBOROUGH (con’t)

Caroline Walsh McGeary

Shawn Robert McNamara

Samantha M Melo

Danielle Motta

Julia Grace Muise

Matthew Thomas Mullally

Russell Alexander Neale

Naomi Do Pham

Samuel E Regan

Taylor Paul Sharfman

Maria Refaat Shehata

Tanya Sinha

Liam Storey Sweeney

Matthew Joseph Tierney

Angelina Le Tran

Dhruvi Vora

Stephanie Laura Wasserman

AbbyRae Frances Wells

Ammar Zia

Brian F Duncan

Varshita Jakkaraju

Benjamin Scott Kelly

Kathleen Elizabeth Scollins

Alexander J Shilcusky

Jennifer Rose Yeomans

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students

BEVERLY, Mass. (February 2, 2021) — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2020 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following students have met these requirements:

Foxborough, MA

Caitlin Flaherty, Libl Studies/Education, Stephanie Flaherty and Kevin Flaherty

Kaitlin Kelly, Mrktng Comm/Advertising, Laurie Kelly and William Kelly

Tess Longley, Graphic Design, Kathleen Longley and Patrick Longley

