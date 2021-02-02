University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H .— The following Foxboro students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.
Jamie Devellis, earning High Honors; Margaret Yoest, earning Honors; Nicole Yeomans, earning High Honors; Patrick Carey, earning High Honors; Olivia Balabanis, earning Honors; Alexandra Yerardi, earning Honors; Kaitlin Carroll, earning Highest Honors; Holly O’Toole, earning Highest Honors; Juliette Ambs, earning Highest Honors; Jillian Lynch, earning Highest Honors; Caroline Cass, earning High Honors; Marcela Klofac, earning Highest Honors; Lawrence Piazza, earning Honors; James Silveria, earning High Honors and Jessica Franceschelli, earning Highest Honors.
Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.
The following students from Foxboro have been recognized: Kethry Milne and Caroline Rudd.
Bryant University
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has recognized the following Foxboro students who have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester: Joseph Bartucca, class of 2021, and Kristen Bortolotti, class of 2021.
The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.
In addition, Bryant has announced that Blake Wasserman of Foxboro has graduated from the university with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
Bridgewater State University
BRIDGEWATER — The following Foxboro residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University:
Steph Allen, Michelle Barbato, Erin Delgreco, Kayla Donovan, Sarah Egan, Marissa Esty, Molly Farrell, Calvi Goddard, Shannon Harding, Michael Henri, Aaron Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan, Derek Krysko, Adam Lawson, Jack Lovely, Maddie Mangion, Chrissy McDonald, Mickey Mitchell, Anthony Morini, Kristen Nicholson, Alex Oelker, Kate Petrosky, Guy Quartarone, Emma Rohan, Mandy Ryan, Adeline Storrs, Kyle Stringfellow, Caitlin Thoener and Mike Walden.
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Andre Jaberi of Foxboro has earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Jaberi was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester.
"The challenges of the last year have revealed the character and grit of our community of scholars," said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M, reflecting on Bryant's successful fall semester. "I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit."
MANCHESTER, NH (January 29, 2021) — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 547 students representing 24 states and 3 countries received this honor.
Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire:
Foxboro, MA
Ellery J. Kraus, 2022, Accounting
am Houston State University Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (January 29, 2021)- The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.
Foxborough, MA
Emme Ricci
Fall 2020 Dean’s List
MONTCLAIR, NJ (01/29/2021) — Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Lindsey Cullen of Foxborough (02035)
Salve Regina University on behalf of our daughter, Lauren Foster. She is a member of the class of 2024. Dean’s List.
Local Students Who Made the UMass Amherst
Fall 2020 Dean’s List
AMHERST, Mass. – Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2020 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
FOXBOROUGH
Nikki Lyn Abromson
Brittany Mj Acloque
Kyle Jeffery Aubuchon
Grace Elizabeth Boudreau
Antonia Carlotta Carbone
Cameron Cass
Lydia Marie Chubet
Maya Amalia Chubet
Brandon M Corey
Aidan James Davin
Livia Ann Della Valle
Anya Joan Doherty
Caroline Elizabeth Donaghey
Ben Riley Dorman
James Henrik Duffy
Madison Feldman
Joseph Jordan Freitas
Brynn Elizabeth Gilbert
Jamie Ann Gorham
Coleman Breed Hovey
Hongyue Lin
Daniel J Lowey
Catherine Mary Luciano
Ronald Joshua MacLellan
Colleen Ruth McAuliffe
FOXBOROUGH (con’t)
Caroline Walsh McGeary
Shawn Robert McNamara
Samantha M Melo
Danielle Motta
Julia Grace Muise
Matthew Thomas Mullally
Russell Alexander Neale
Naomi Do Pham
Samuel E Regan
Taylor Paul Sharfman
Maria Refaat Shehata
Tanya Sinha
Liam Storey Sweeney
Matthew Joseph Tierney
Angelina Le Tran
Dhruvi Vora
Stephanie Laura Wasserman
AbbyRae Frances Wells
Ammar Zia
Brian F Duncan
Varshita Jakkaraju
Benjamin Scott Kelly
Kathleen Elizabeth Scollins
Alexander J Shilcusky
Jennifer Rose Yeomans
Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students
BEVERLY, Mass. (February 2, 2021) — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2020 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
The following students have met these requirements:
Foxborough, MA
Caitlin Flaherty, Libl Studies/Education, Stephanie Flaherty and Kevin Flaherty
Kaitlin Kelly, Mrktng Comm/Advertising, Laurie Kelly and William Kelly
Tess Longley, Graphic Design, Kathleen Longley and Patrick Longley