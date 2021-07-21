Curry College
MILTON — On Sunday, May 23, Curry College honored 687 graduates from the Class of 2021 in its 141st Commencement celebration, including the following students from Foxboro:
Andrew Block, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and Kelsie Merrill, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Wentworth Institute of Technology
BOSTON — Bryant Edgar Gill of Foxboro made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2021 semester.
Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University’s undergraduate commencement was held on Saturday, May 15. Over 480 students received degrees, including the following students from Foxboro:
- Nicholas T. Lynch, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
- Danielle M. Conlon, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in forensic biology.
- Elyse Kathleen Hirtle, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
- Cameron E. Feldman, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Trinity College
Hartford, Conn. — Sean Sperzel, of Foxboro, earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and law from Trinity College during commencement ceremonies held this spring.
Emerson College
BOSTON — Kyle Schroeder, of Foxboro, earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication from Emerson College this spring.
In addition, Emerson College announced that Chelsea Gibbons, of Foxboro, who is majoring in writing, literature and publishing and is a member of the Class of 2023, was named to Emerson College’s spring semester dean’s list.
College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER — College of the Holy Cross congratulates the more than 1,451 students who were named to its spring 2021 dean’s list,including the following students from Foxboro:
Nicolas Techiera, who is majoring in political science and Lillian Feeney, who has not yet declared a major.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — The following Foxboro students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University:
Thomas Comery-Warren, Elizabeth Davis, Hannah Davis, Alison Gilarde and Gerald Keller.
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kyle Minnerly, of Foxboro, received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Utah during the university’s commencement ceremonies held this spring.
St. Sebastian’s School
The following students from Foxboro were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at St. Sebastian’s School:
High Honors: A- or above in all subjects
Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects The following students are from Foxboro
Owen T. Lynch, Grade 9, Honors with Distinction
Samuel J. Randall, Grade 12, High Honors
Honors: B- or above in all subjects
UMass Amherst
AMHERST — The following students from Foxboro were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2021 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
Nikki Lyn Abromson
Grace Elizabeth Boudreau
Antonia Carlotta Carbone
Lydia Marie Chubet
Maya Amalia Chubet
Aidan James Davin
Livia Ann Della Valle
Caroline Elizabeth Donaghey
Paxton Stanley Downs
James Henrik Duffy
Brian F Duncan
Joseph Jordan Freitas
Brynn Elizabeth Gilbert
Coleman Breed Hovey
Varshita Jakkaraju
Benjamin Scott Kelly
Daniel J Lowey
Catherine Mary Luciano
Ronald Joshua MacLellan
Caroline Walsh McGeary
Danielle Motta
Matthew Thomas Mullally
Russell Alexander Neale
Naomi Do Pham
Samuel E Regan
FOXBOROUGH (con’t)
Kathleen Elizabeth Scollins
Christopher Paul Sharkey
Maria Refaat Shehata
Alexander J Shilcusky
Tanya Sinha
Liam Storey Sweeney
Matthew Joseph Tierney
Angelina Le Tran
Marissa Lynn Wade
Keaton Edward Walsh
Stephanie Laura Wasserman
Mary Katherine Waters
AbbyRae Frances Wells
Jennifer Rose Yeomans
University of Maine announces spring 2021 Dean’s List
The University of Maine recognized 3,670 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2021 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,392 are from Maine, 1,195 are from 39 other states and 83 are from 35 countries other than the U.S.
Hannah St. Germain
, FOXBORO Student Graduates from TEC Connections Academy,
Commonwealth’s Largest Virtual School
Walpole, MASS. (June 2021) – CASSIDY DONOHUE of Foxboro was among more than 250 seniors graduating in June from TEC Connections Academy (TECCA), the Commonwealth’s largest, public K-12 virtual school. TEC Connections Academy enrollment has grown steadily from about 240 students seven years ago to nearly 2,700 today with students representing every county in Massachusetts.
Using its experience and knowledge of online learning gained from seven years of virtual teaching, TEC Connections Academy held a digital graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2021. An in-person graduation celebration was also offered to families who were able to join.
“In education everywhere, this 2020-2021 school year was a big challenge for parents, students and teachers, so we are especially pleased with our seniors as they move on to their future plans,” said superintendent Patrick Lattuca. “At TEC Connections Academy, we pride ourselves on providing a world-class education in the online environment, while also preparing our students to thrive in a changing world. I am honored to congratulate our graduates and their families, many of whom have been with us for their full, four-year high school experience.”
TEC Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students that offers a safe and social learning environment where empowered students direct their own educational journey. Teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development in addition to academics. They work closely with families to tailor curriculum to explore specific student interests and address particular needs. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
UMF announces Dean’s List for Spring 2021 semester
FARMINGTON, ME (July 12, 2021)—The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.
UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.
Foxboro: Cori Schneider, High Honors;
Local Students Named to Hamilton College Spring 2021 Dean’s List
CLINTON, NY (07/14/2021) — The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2021 semester:
James Gallagher of Foxborough (02035). Gallagher, a May graduate, majored in German studies at Hamilton.
James Kaeser of Foxboro (02035). Kaeser, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Foxborough High School.
Lindsey Cullen Graduates from Montclair State University
MONTCLAIR, NJ (07/20/2021) — Lindsey Cullen of Foxborough, MA graduates with a BA in Psychology from Montclair State University having completed requirements as of Winter 2021.
The University held 16 Commencement ceremonies between June 7-13 at Sprague Field on campus to celebrate undergraduate and graduate students who completed their academic degrees in August 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021.