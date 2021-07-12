Emerson College
BOSTON -- Chelsea Gibbons of Foxboro made the spring Dean's List at Emerson College.
University of Maine
ORONO, Maine -- Hannah St. Germain of Foxboro achieved Dean's List honors for the spring semester.
University of Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. -- Samantha Erin Greenberg and Elizabeth have graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Sam Houston State University
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Emme Ricci of Foxboro made the spring Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University.
Roger Williams University
BRISTOL, R.I. — Quinn Rasmussen, Tessa Udden and Lindsey Young made the spring Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.
Wentworth Institute of Technology
BOSTON — Bryant Edgar Gill of Foxboro made the spring Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Holy Cross
WORCESTER — Nicolas Techiera, Lillian Feeney and Serena Cahalane of Foxboro were named to the spring Dean’s List a the College of the Holy Cross.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn — Thomas Comery-Warren, Elizabeth Davis, Hannah Davis, Alison Gilarde and Gerald Keller were named to the spring Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER — Emily Bubencik, Isabel Hallal and Gregory Klimov have been named to the spring Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.