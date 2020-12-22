Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Jacquelyn Keller of Foxboro has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term.
Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of term I or term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the College.
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Julia Hicks of Foxboro has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Xaverian Brothers High School
WESTWOOD — A student from Foxboro was among the Xaverian Brothers High School students honored for acts of kindess recently. Students Honored for Acts of Kindness.
Nick Garland, Class of 2023, of Foxboro received the Brother Raymond Hoyt C.F.X. Award for humility.
The Brother Raymond Hoyt, C.F.X. Award is named after a much-beloved alumnus, teacher, and assistant principal. Brother Ray, a 1970 Xaverian graduate, served the school for 26 years with enthusiasm, positivity, and humility.
In the spirit of Brother Ray’s contribution to the Xaverian community, award recipients demonstrate kindness toward their neighbors, humility in their actions, and service to those in need.
Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER — Lindsay Phelan of Foxboro was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester Merrimack College.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Allie Shiers of Foxboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Vermont.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.