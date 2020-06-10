Fitchburg State University
FITCHBURG — The following Foxboro students received bachelor’s degrees from Fitchburg State University this spring:
Kathleen M. Duncan, communications media and Sara M. Ballou, educational studies.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Parker Feldman of Foxboro earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from The Citadel this spring.
Feldman graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.
Nearly 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel’s virtual commencement.
Becker College
WORCESTER — Becker College is proud to announce that Cassidy Harrison, of Foxboro, was presented with the Outstanding Senior Athlete Award during a virtual Athletic Awards Ceremony.
Harrison graduated from Becker College in May with a degree in nursing.
Boston University
BOSTON — Jonathan Carnino, of Foxboro, was honored with the Professional Contribution Award from Boston University’s College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College at an online Senior Awards Reception in May. This award is given to students who show great potential professionally through scholarship, research, clinical experience, and promotion of one’s program to the community.
An alumnus of Foxboro High School, Carnino graduated with a bachelor of science in human physiology.
“I have mentored several successful PhD students, post-doctoral fellows, and junior faculties in my laboratory, and Jonathan is exceptional, reflected by his motivation on doing research, his outstanding bench work technique, thinking process, and excellent writing skills” said Dr. Yang Jin, associate professor at Boston University School of Medicine. “He has a remarkable background and is extraordinarily prepared, motivated, and excited to pursue careers as a researcher and scientist.”
During his time at BU, Carnino was a member of BU Global Medical Brigades and a research assistant in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Unit at Boston University School of Medicine. He also worked as a research assistant through the University of Tokyo where he had the opportunity to present research at the 2017 International Stem Cell conference in Boston. Carnino’s hospital experience includes working as a medical scribe for Scribe America at both Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s, as a patient care assistant for Boston Children’s Hospital, and as a certified nursing assistant for Morton Hospital in Taunton, Mass. He has also served as a summer school tutor on Saturday mornings, teaching advanced math to students in grades 1-8, and he created a summer STEM curriculum to teach students in grades 1-5 basic science principles.
“Being a student leader has demanded a high level of accountability, a constant urge to continuously succeed, and an unmatched focus on discipline,” says Carnino. “However, I’ve learned these characteristics aren’t what makes a great leader. A great leader is more focused on the success of their team rather than their own personal success.”
Next, Carnino plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a physician focused on research.