University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — The following Foxboro students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham: Caroline Wheatley graduated with a BS degree in business administration, marketing; Kaitlin Carroll graduated cum laude with a BS degree in nursing; Heather Bubencik graduated with a BS degree in biomedsc, medlabsci; Joshua Rotman graduated with a BS degree in sport studies; Daniel Linnehan graduated with a BS degree in biology.
Massasoit Community College
The following Foxboro students are graduating from Massasoit Community College as members of the Class of 2021: Christopher George Ciriello; Michael P. Costa; James Ryan McKinney; Ryan Gregory Miller; Michelle Pudsey; Jacob D Selenius; Wyatt Sprague; Colin Edward Sweeney; Katharine Ann Torkelson; Nyles T. Tower.