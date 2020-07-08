Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — The following Foxboro students received degrees from Quinnipiac University:
Allissa Buchanan, bachelor of science in health science studies; Blake DeCarr, bachelor of science in management; Kyle Freitas, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Micaela Galley, master of health science in occupational therapy and Victoria Kelley, bachelor of science in health science studies.
In addition, the following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac:
Gerald Keller and Julia McKenzie.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Hallie Canfield of Foxboro was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay
University of Delaware
NEWARK, Del. — Jake Screen of Foxboro has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Fitchburg State University
FITCHBURG — Fitchburg State University President Richard S. Lapidus has announced the following Foxboro students qualified for inclusion on the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester.
Sara M. Ballou, Kathleen M. Duncan, Michael R. Esty, Steve Nguyen, Jillian D. Peppard and Madeline R. Phillips.
Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University congratulates more than 700 students named to the Spring Semester 2020 president’s list, including Cameron Feldman of Foxboro, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
In addition, the university congratulates over 950 students named to the spring semester 2020 dean’s list, including Danielle Conlon of Foxboro, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in forensic biology; Elyse Hirtle of Foxboro, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and Nicholas Lynch of Foxborough, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
McPherson College
McPHERSON, Kansas. — McPherson College, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2020 honor roll and honorable mention, including Matthew P Nutting, who was named to the honor roll.
Emerson College
BOSTON — On Sunday, May 10, Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020.
Nicolas Sugrue of Foxboro, recieved a bachelor’s degree in business creative enterprises.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tucker Kennedy of Foxboro was named to the the University of Alabama’s presidents list.