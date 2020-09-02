The American Cancer Society recently presented a Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award to Michaela McCarthy of Foxboro (above). The award, the highest accolade bestowed by the ACS in New England, recognized McCarthy’s accomplishments in support of the organization’s mission. McCarthy has been participating in Relays for Life for years, joining the Event Leadership Team when she was in the 10th grade in 2014 in honor of her grandfather. In 2016, she joined Colleges Against Cancer at Bridgewater State University. Since then she served as a vice president of recruitment for BSU, co-event lead, and event lead for BSU event. For the Relay For Life of Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon, McCarthy has been a committee member for outreach and entertainment. “You can hear Michaela’s passion for both events whenever she speaks. It is not easy to help plan and lead two events,” said Brittney Toth, community development manager for ACS. “She is always looking for new ways to spread her passion to others.” For more information on how to become a volunteer for the American Cancer Society or about the organization’s programs and services, visit www.Cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.