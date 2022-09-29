Join the Elderly Brothers Band on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., as we celebrate the Halloween season with a concert showcasing the music you remember from the 1950s-60s. Audience members will also enjoy candy from the time period. Don’t miss out on all the fun! Sign up in advance.
NEWPORT CHRISTMAS TRIP
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a festive and fun-filled day trip to Newport, RI. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxborough at 8:30 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street. We will begin the day with a morning tour of the “Breakers” mansion. The holiday décor is sure to impress and put you in the Christmas spirit. Following our tour, we will have lunch at the Atlantic Resort. For lunch, you have a meal choice of Baked Stuffed Scrod or Chicken Piccata. After lunch, we are back to the mansions for a tour of the beautiful Marble House. Following this visit we will be back on the bus and head to the Festival of Lights at the LaSalette Shrine before heading back to Foxborough. The cost is $121 per person for Foxborough residents and $126 for non-residents. Sign-up for Foxborough residents with payment has begun and sign-up for nonresidents with payment will begin on Oct. 13.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxborough resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
FROM OCT. 3 – 14, 2022, FITNESS CLASSES AT THE SENIOR CENTER WILL BE FREE!
From October 3rd through the 14th, all punch card eligible programs at the senior center will be free of charge for everyone. We hope you will all take a chance and try a new program to stay active before our winter season begins! So stop by and try something new.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on October 3 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
UKULELE CLASSES – MIXED LEVEL
Join us for an 8-week program of Ukulele Classes at the senior center on the following 8 Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.: Oct. 11,18, 25, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 & Dec. 13. Participants should have some experience, and should have completed the beginner ukulele class (but it is not required). The cost is $75 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. Don’t miss out on the fun!
SECRETS OF THE COLOSSEUM
A new National Geographic series follows achaeologists on the front line, as they unearth Roman treasures across the world. Join us on Monday, Oct. 3 at 2:15 p.m. as we watch the episode, “Secrets of the Colosseum.” In this espisode, archaeologists reveal how the colosseum came to symbolize the might of Rome. Please sign up in advance.
HOW A LITTLE COLOR & A BRUSH CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
On Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m., artist Lynn Atwood will share a bit of her background and the benefits of painting, which includes improved cognitive functioning, dexterity, meeting people, self expression, the joy of creativity and much more! Sign up in advance to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 7. The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
CRANBERRIES: NEW ENGLAND’S BOUNTY
Native Americans introduced European settlers to cranberries near what is now Plymouth. They used the versatile fruit for food, dye and medicine. The settlers learned to harvest wild cranberries and came to rely on them for nutrients and for bartering with their Native American neighbors. This presentation on “cranberries” by author Anthony Sammarco will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. Anthony will give us an insight into this incredible fruit that by the late 18th century were used to cure scurvy, and by the 20th century cranberries were big business from juice as well as sauce, and would become inseparable from turkey at Thanksgiving. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING FOR SENIORS
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program “Strength and Conditioning for Seniors” on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. This program is designed to combat osteopenia (start of bone loss) and sarcopenia (start of muscle loss). The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN. The classes will be held on the following Thursdays: October 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10. The cost is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
MEN”S FITNESS
The next 6-week session of Men’s Fitness will begin on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:35 a.m. This program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. The classes will be held on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10 and the cost is $42 per person. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center. The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
PSYCHIC MEDIUM DR. CATHY RIPLEY GREENE
Psychic Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, will be back at the senior center once again on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cathy’s mission, and her gift, is to help others find clarity and inspiration through their connection to spirit. If you’ve always wondered, now is the time to join our group session. The cost is $20 per person, and a limited number of tickets are currently on sale at the senior center.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxborough Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius. The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours. Sign up for Foxborough residents and non-residents has begun. Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
SHINE PRESENTATION
Join HESSCO SHINE representative, Stewart Broder, at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. as he answers your questions on Open Enrollment in a group setting. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your Medicare questions answered during this Open Enrollment period. Call to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
OCTOBER MOVIES
The theme for our October movies is “Steve Carell Dramas.” The following movies will be shown on Thursdays at the senior center at 1 p.m.;
Oct. 6 – “Crazy Stupid Love” – At 40 something, straight-laced Cal Weaver (Carell) is living the dream – good job, nice house, great kids, until it comes crashing doen. With help from a dating coach (Ryan Gosling) Cal learns how to be a hit once again.
Oct. 13 – “Little Miss Sunshine” – A dysfunctional family undertakes a 700 mile journey in a junky Volkswgon van to realize a little girl’s dream of being in a beauty pagent.
Oct. 20 – “The Way, Way Back” – An introverted teen’s dreaded summer vacation is transformed when he lands a job with the crewball crew of a local water park. (Filmed at Water Wizz in East Wareham, Mass.)
Oct. 27 – “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” – Steve Carell and Keira Knightley form an unlikely bond as Armegeddon looms in the form of a killer asteroid in this unique, funny tale.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.