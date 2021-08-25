CELEBRATE NATIONAL GUACAMOLE DAY
Come to the senior center and celebrate National Guacamole Day on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy chips, salsa and guacamole with friends. Guacamole is fresh avocados smashed with cilantro, tomato, lime juice and classic seasoning. The cost is $2 per person and space is limited. Sign up in advance.
Monday, Aug. 30
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Feasibility Study in Depth 10:30 a.m.; Neck and Shoulder Workout 11:45 a.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Downton Abbey Club 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Ukulele II Class 2:p.m. Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.;VanGo Discovery Club – Wood’s Hole Bike Path 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Transportation Options 2 p.m.; End of Summer Luau 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Neck & Shoulder Training 9 a.m.; Plymouth Belle Trip 9:30 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “Sherlock Holmes” 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS
As we age, transportation concerns become more apparent. On Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m., Christina LaRose will present a program at the senior center that will highlight all of the different transportation options that are available to you. Sign up and we will save you a seat.
FEASIBILITY STUDY IN DEPTH
At the November 2019 Town Meeting, the Town authorized funds to be spent on a “Senior/Community Center Feasibility Study.” On Monday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Marc will be presenting this draft to interested seniors, as well as answering any questions about potential next steps in the process. Snacks will be provided. Sign up in advance.
DOWNTON ABBEY CLUB
The Downton Abbey television series, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 - 1926, depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants. The Downton Abbey Club will convenes each Monday at the senior center from 2:05 to 3:50 p.m. to watch the critically acclaimed show in chronological order. So join us as we watch 2 episodes in a row most every week. To reserve your seat, sign up in advance.
THEATER WORKSHOP
Join us on Wednesdays from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. for our Theater Workshops starting September 1. Learn character portrayal by reading scripts (mostly comedy). This fun workshop will be led by Evie Rayburg and Jeanne Bonneau and will require NO memorization, costumes or production. Sign up in advance.
SUNDAE PARTY
Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. for an Ice Cream Sunday Party. Choose your toppings for a great end of summer ice cream treat. The cost is $2 person. Sign up and pay in advance. Space is limited so don’t miss out!
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and every second Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of September, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Woods Hole/Bike Path on Sept. 1, Roger Williams Park on Sept. 8, The American Heritage Museum on Sept. 15, Newport RI on Sept. 22. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome to join us on Fridays starting Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:45 for an 8 week yoga session. The cost is $53 per person. Come just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Classes will be held on Aug. 27, Sept 3, 10, 17, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29. Sign up in advance, and payment is due at the time you sign up.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
We still have openings on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. We will be traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit. The balance is due by Aug. 31. The sign-up for this trip has begun.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
Starting in September on Thursdays, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 1 & 15 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS
September Movie Days are held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Sept. 1 – “Sherlock Holmes” When a string of murders terrorizes London, it doesn’t take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his crime solving partner Dr. Watson (Jude Law) to find the killer.
Sept. 9 – “Sherlock Holmes 2: Game of Shadows” Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) are back to catch the infamous criminal Moriarty (Jared Harris).
Sept. 23 – “Enola Homes” While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and help a runaway lord.
Sept. 30 – “Mr. Holmes” Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellan) grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement.
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
CANASTA
Join us on Thursday afternoons at 12:30 and play some Canasta. Meet up with some old friends and make some new friends while you play this classic card game. Players should consider signing up for this program in advance since space will be limited.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 14 & 28 there will be free blood pressure clinics at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.