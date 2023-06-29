Hot Dog Day returns to the senior center on Wednesday, July 19.
Have you ever tried a Pearl All Beef Frank? Well… your life is about to change. Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with us while enjoying a ¼ lb Pearl Hot Dog with friends. The cost is $2 per person. There will be 2 seatings, so when you sign up with your payment, please choose the 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. seating.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
We still have a few openings left if you’d like to join us on our trip to Stockbridge and a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge where we will start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum.
This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown -- Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires. After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires.
You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home.
The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
PROTECTIVE SERVICES PRESENTATION
Join Kara Fink, LICSW, the Protective Service Program Director from HESSCO, at the senior center on Wednesday, July 5 at 2 p.m., as she explains all about the Protective Services Program. She will give an overview of the program as well as potential indicators of elder abuse. Please sign up in advance.
BASIC PICTURE EDITING ON YOUR iPHONE OR IPAD
Would you like to learn how to use the basic photo editing features in your Photos App? Join Lori Capone at the senior center on Tuesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. for a fun and informative workshop on basic photo editing. Please sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SUMMER SERIES
On Mondays, June 26 through July 24, from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be a series of 5-weekly group session for seniors which will focus on wellness, leisure activities, social-emotional well-being and more! Group sessions will be coordinated by Bay Path University Graduate Student and Foxboro resident, Emily Nichols. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
TRIP TO IRELAND IN 2024
On June 22 to July 1, 2024, we will be traveling on a 10 day/9 night trip to Ireland. We’ll be starting off in Dublin and traveling on to Kilkenny, Waterford, Killarney, Limerick and Galway.
Along the way we’ll be visiting the Blarney Stone, Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher, ending the trip with an overnight stay on the stately grounds of Cabra Castle.
The cost is $4,129 per person/double, $4,729 per single, and $4,099 per person/triple. Registration for Foxboro residents will begin at noon on Monday, July 10 and sign-up for non-residents will begin at Noon on Tuesday, July 11. Trip flyers with all the travel details are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
JACK CRAIG – SONGS OF SUMMER
Celebrate the “Good Old Summertime” by singing a collection of great summer songs with Jack Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. From “My Old Kentucky Home” (1853) to the “Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” (1962), songwriters have captured all the elements of the season.
Sing of summer nights, tides, harbor lights, old Cape Cod, a heat wave, and much more, as you recall…”The Things We Did Last Night.” Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: July 7, 21 and 28. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class.
The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
HOME SAFETY
Steven Kiley, Home Care Consultant from Home Instead, will be on hand at the senior center on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. to discuss guidelines and recommendations for home safety as well as a checklist to maximize safety and independence. Be sure to sign up in advance and join us for this informational program.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program.
During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions.
Call us to set up an appointment.
FISH AND GAME BBQ
The Foxboro Fish and Game Association is sponsoring their annual BBQ for seniors once again on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event will take place at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. Participants will get salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, water and 2 alcohol drink tickets.
This event is ONLY open to Foxboro residents aged 60 and older.
Sign up through the senior center as soon as possible as this event traditionally fills up fast.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, June 29 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world – in person and online. Bridge lessons at the senior center, with instructor Sunil Trivedi, will now be held on Tuesdays at the NEW time of 11:30 a.m. This program will introduce new players to this international card game. Please sign up if you’d like to join us.
ORGANIZED PICKLEBALL TIME FOR SENIORS
Foxboro’s new pickle ball courts on Payson Road have been reserved for use by seniors on Friday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. If seniors would like to play pickle ball at the new courts, please call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: July 10 (Needle Felting), July 24 (Fun with Acrylics – dress in old clothes!), Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
JUNE MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our Movie Days “Pirates of the Caribbean. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
June 29 – “Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017 – Captain Jack sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who have escaped from the Devil’s Triangle. They’re determined to capture every pirate at sea including Jack.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.