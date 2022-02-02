The Progeria Research Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Thursday in memory of Sam Berns, the Foxboro resident who died in 2014 of the rapid-aging disease progeria. He was 17. Wormtown Brewery at Patriot Place will be hosting a craft beer release party for Sam’s Hoppy Life from 6 to 10 p.m. RSVP with an image of your vaccination card, including booster shot, to info@progeriaresearch.org, or text the image to 617-620-8251. Berns’ father, Scott, a physician, is a co-founder of the Progeria Research Foundation.