Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a fun interactive program at the senior center on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Great Irish music from the classic Irish Ballads to the fun drinking songs will be highlighted at this St. Patrick’s Day program. Dance a jig, clap your hands and life your (metaphorical) glass. Singing, dancing, and of course, we’ll get the audience involved too! You’ll have a ton of fun while also winning prized, and you’ll also enjoy some surprises. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
DARKNESS TO LIGHT TRAINING
The Darkness to Light program offers training that specializes in the education and prevention of child sexual abuse, other forms of abuse, and mandated reporting. This training will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. The training will provide insights into “Red Flag Behaviors” and could prove invaluable if you care for a child. If you’re interested in joining us, please sign up in advance.
NUMBERS AND NIBBLES
Join us on Wednesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. for a fun, interactive game of numbers where you win every time courtesy of Brightview Canton. Add some snacks to the game and everyone’s a winner! Have some fun with us and learn what “Numbers and Nibbles” is all about. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
INDEPENDENT LIFESTYLE DESIGN
On Wednesday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m., interior designer Meaghan McNally will be offering the program “Independent Lifestyle Design” at the senior center. Meaghan will present a room-by-room guide on how to make our homes safe, healthy and accessible through Universal Design, lighting and indoor air quality. Let us know if you’ll be joining us.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center book club will be meeting on Monday, March 7 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Sign up in advance.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continuing on the scond Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s registered dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30-minute 1-on-1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at Foxboro’s Olive Garden restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, March 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 16th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
MARCH MOVIES
The subject for our March Movie Days will be World War II and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
March 10 -- “Munich – the Edge of War” – At the tense 1938 Munich conference, former friends who now work for the opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.
March 24 -- “Dunkirk” – In May 1940, Germany advanced into France trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every naval and civilian vessel that could be found.
March 31 -- “The Forgotten Battle” – During WWII’s crucial Battle of Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on March 7 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly senior aupper program is focusing on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, March 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. March’s meal will be lasagna with grilled vegetables and a salad. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 25, April 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the ukulele! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 11:30 a.m. on the following Mondays: Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 28, April 4, 11, 25 and May 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASSES
Continue your musical journey on the ukulele with this 8 week Intermediate Ukulele Class at the senior center under the direction of Lisa Cohen. This 8-week program is designed for those with prior experience playing the ukulele. Songs will continue to increase in complexity each week. The cost is $75 and the classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: March 3, 10, 17, 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8-episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesdays through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33-acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. Registration, with payment, has begun. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.
CAPE COD CANAL CRUISE & DAN’L WEBSTER INN
Join us on Thursday, July 14 as we head to Cape Cod for a cruise on the Cape Cod Canal, the canal’s only historic sightseeing cruise. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leave Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The canal cruise features live narration about the fascinating history and points of interest along the canal, including Mass Maritime Academy, Sagamore and Bourne bridges, Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge, Aptuxet Trading Post, Cape Cod Bay, and more, from a unique perspective. After our excursion, we’ll head for a buffet lunch at the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich. This Inn is recognized as a Distinguished Restaurant of North America, placing it in the top 1% of restaurants in the country. The cost for this day trip is $94 for Foxboro residents, and $99 for non-residents. Registration, with payment, has begun.