There is something special about a kebab — that combination of meat and vegetables skewered on a bamboo spear roasted over an open grill.
World Kebab Day celebrates this delicious barbecue favorite. Come join us on Wednesday, July 14, at 5 p.m., and enjoy a great grilled kebab while socializing with friends.
Participants will be able to choose a chicken, steak or vegetarian kebab. The cost is $5 per person. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
FIRE SAFETY TALK
Come join firefighters from the Foxboro Fire Department on Monday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m., to learn about senior fire safety.
Additionally, if time allows there may be the opportunity for a question and answer session to learn about all of the programs and services that the Fire Department has to offer. Sign up in advance.
S’MORES KIT GIVEAWAY
On Tuesday, June 29 there will be a “S’Mores Kit Giveaway” at the senior center starting at noon, courtesy of the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams Realty. Quantities are limited, so you must call us to sign up in advance for a pick-up time.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, June 30 at 12:30 p.m.
The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 9:45 a.m. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion.
It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable.
Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy.
For the month of June, Tai Chi classes will be offered for FREE for all participants!
This is your chance to give it a try. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund the program.
Call us to sign up.
PILGRIM BELLE TRIP SIGN UP
Join us for a trip to Plymouth, MA on Thursday, Sept. 2. We’ll be leaving Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach to Plymouth to cruise Plymouth Harbor in style aboard the Pilgrim Belle, a Mississippi-style paddle wheeler.
We will enjoy a 75 minute narrated cruise of this historic town and seaport, followed by lunch at the Tavern on the Wharf restaurant.
For lunch you will have your choice of Baked New England Cod or Chicken Marsala. After lunch we will enjoy a wine tasting at Plymouth Bay Winery and then have some free time in downtown Plymouth before departing for home.
The cost for this trip is $
101 for Foxboro residents and $106 for non-residents. Price includes all gratuities. Foxboro residents have begun signing up with their payment, and non-resident sign up begins on July 1 with payment.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class meets at the senior center on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas.
Call us to sign up!
FEASIBILITY STUDY IN DEPTH
At the November 2019 Town Meeting, the Town authorized funds to be spent on a “Senior/Community Center Feasibility Study.” After many months of hard work, Bargmann, Hendrie + Archtype, Inc. will be presenting a final draft of this study to the Foxboro Board of Selectmen in June.
On June 30th at 4 p.m., Marc will be presenting this draft to interested seniors, as well as answering any questions about potential next steps.
If you’d like to join us for this presentation, please sign up in advance.
COFFEE AND DONUTS!!
Beginning in June, our popular coffee and donuts will be returning at the senior center from 8:30ish to 11:30 a.m.
Once again you will be able to get a cup of coffee and/or a donut (courtesy of Honey Dew Donuts).
For the time being, you must enjoy your coffee/donuts outside at our picnic tables or under the tent and we will also be using disposable cups.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, July 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend!
Call to sign up.
This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CORE WORKOUT USING ROTATIONAL MOVEMENTS
This 6-week Core Workout program is designed to stabilize the core using movements we don’t normally use in daily life.
Techniques learned during this class will be great for posture, back pain and incontinence.
This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2. Or you may choose to take the class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15 & 22.
The cost for either the Monday or Thursday 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of June we are continuing to host a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. In addition to our “Grab and Go” suppers, starting in June we will also be offering you the opportunity to enjoy your senior supper at the senior center with friends under the tent.
Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
Due to limited seating, when you sign up please let us know if you will be joining us under the tent or taking your meal home with you. Suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center.
Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, July 21 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
CORNHOLE
Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end.
Invite a friend and have a great time playing this socially distant activity at the senior center any morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
When you arrive at the senior center to play, be sure to pick up the bean bags at the front desk.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program.
A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.