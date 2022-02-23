Boyden Library will be collecting new pajamas size 2T up to adult medium from Feb. 1 until March 31. Pajamas can be placed in the donation box on the ground floor of the library.
The drive will benefit Cradles for Crayons and Wonderfund MA, two non-profits that ensure positive living conditions for children.
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME, AGES 2-5
Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica on Thursdays, beginning March 3 at 10:30 a.m. and running through the month of May. This Storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props and books.
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select Events to register. Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
WE DID IT FOR YOU! WOMEN’S JOURNEY THROUGH HISTORY
We Did It For You! is an engaging musical that tells of the struggles and triumphs women have undergone to get their basic rights in America. A high school student has a history project to figure out who has done the most for women of today, and she learns the answer from the women who were there. The play shares 400 years of history through anecdotes and accomplishments of historical figures. Importantly, it identifies the problems women are still up against on their road towards equality.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Foxboro Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
This will be performed via Zoom on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Go to boydenlibrary.org and select Events to get the Zoom link.
LAP SIT STORYTIME, BIRTH — 2 YRS
Young children and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music and listen to a story with Miss Jessica.
This program will be held on March 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select Events to register. Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
BOYDEN LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS — STANLEY AND GRIMM
Celtic duo Stanley & Grimm entertain with a celebration of traditional music through old and new interpretations of jigs, reels, and songs played with lively fiddle, guitar, and voice on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Fiddler Nikki Engstrom and singer/guitarist Sean Brennan create a musical journey through a bounty of fiddle tunes and ballads of all origins, alongside modern tunes and songs they have composed.
PRE-K READ AND PLAY!, AGES 4-5
Join Miss Kacee for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 & 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., beginning March 9.
We will meet in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire 5-week session. (please note: storytime will not be held on Wednesday, March 30). Registration will be limited to 10 families.
LIBRARY HOURS
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.