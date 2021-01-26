In February, many children will have been experiencing remote learning for over 6 months. In September we offered a class for participants to learn more about what Remote Learning would entail for their children or grandchildren. On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2:15 p.m., we will be offering a 6-month “check-in” program to provide participants with insight into how the process is going. Sandwich STEM Academy Teacher Chelsea Craig will be the program presenter. Seating is limited, so please call to sign up.
VACCINATIONS
At the time of this publication, we have no new information regarding the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for the seniors of the Town of Foxborough.
It is worth noting that Governor Baker recently moved people who are aged 75+ up into category 2A of the Massachusetts vaccine distribution chart. If we have immediate news, we will share it via the senior center’s robocall system.
If you haven’t received a robocall from us within the last 2 months or would like to be added to the vaccine notification for seniors list, please call us at 508-543-1234.
This will ensure that your phone number is correct in our system, or you can be newly added to receive vaccine information. Additionally, a senior center robocall may register as “Newtonville” or “telemarketer” on your caller ID.
If you miss the phone call, a message will be left with the information on the next steps you would have to take once we have more information on the vaccine distribution procedure.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for senior center programs?
Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. for a tutorial regarding our online program registration.
You will be able to sign up for our great programs online from the comfort of your own home. Call to sign up for the tutorial program.
WARM UP WITH BROWNIES!
Let’s warm up with some brownies.
On Thursday, Feb. 4 starting at 2 p.m., we will be giving away warm brownies with or without hot fudge. Quantities are limited, so you must call to sign up for a pick up time.
LUNCH PICK-UP
Realtor Allyssa Bohlen of the Sue Marshall Realty Team will be sponsoring a free bagged lunch which can be picked up by a drive-thru at the senior center parking lot on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Quantities are limited, so you must call to register for a pick up time.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old!
We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask.
Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
MARGARITA PARTY
Realtor Mary Lou Hawkins will be sponsoring a virtual Margarita Zoom Party.
Registered participants will pick up a packet of individually wrapped margarita ingredients at 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16 (you’ll need to provide your own alcohol!) and instructions on how to join the zoom call which will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16th.
Call us to sign up in advance.
MEDITATION CLASSES
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent.
Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
We have scheduled Meditation classes starting in February on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and this session will meet on Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23.
The cost is $19.
Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation.
In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection.
Please sign up for the February four-week session and pay in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For February we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner.
Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club will begin meeting once again on Tuesdays, at 11 a.m., starting Feb. 2.
Under the direction of Marcia Lewicke, this club will explore gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion.
It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable.
Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion.
Call us to sign up.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, at 11:45 a.m.
The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more!
Sign up to reserve your seat.
BE RED CROSS READY
Build confidence by learning simple steps you can take now to help prepare and protect your family.
Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. for the “Be Red Cross Ready” program hosted by the American Red Cross.
This program is a national, standardized, FREE preparedness education curriculum for adults, taught by certified presenters.
The program is designed to help people respond appropriately to disasters.
Participants can take part in either of two ways.
We will be offering seats at the senior center for 6 participants to view the digital presentation, while remaining participants will be sent a link to view the presentation online at home. Call us to sign up in advance.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner.
Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m.
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program.
Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.
Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez.
To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served.
Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
F
RIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts.
There is a nominal fee of $1 per card.
Bring a friend! Call to sign up.
This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays starting Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations.
Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group.
All are welcome.
Sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program.
A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.