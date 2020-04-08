While the Boyden Library remains closed, please be sure to visit our Facebook page for ideas and links to fun and enriching online activities. To find us, go to www.boydenlibrary.org and click on the Facebook icon. Like the page and you will begin receiving library updates in your newsfeed.
Staff will continue to post stories with Mrs. Rossetti, Miss Kacee’s Sixty-Second Science Experiments, updates from our director, Manny Leite, On-Lion Tips, and links to Boyden Library’s vast digital library of resources that can be accessed from the library’s website.
Library updates can also be found on Instagram. Find us at Boyden_Library. Our Instagram home contains much of the same content shared on Facebook, but children can also enjoy photographs showing what the library’s stuffed animals are up to while they await the return of their friends.
Thanks to funding from the Friends of Boyden Library, adult and children’s services have added many new ebooks now available on OverDrive and Libby. Go to www.boydenlibrary.org and click on OverDrive eBooks to get started downloading digital reading and audio material from these services. Your library card is required.
New to our collection of online resources is Kanopy. Find the link at the library’s website to find award-winning documentaries, animation, great indie and foreign films, and classic movies. Access Kanopy videos through your web browser, mobile device, tablet, or TV. It is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast. Titles are always available and they check out for 72 hours. You can checkout five Kanopy titles per month. Your library card is required.
While you are at www.boydenlibrary.org, click on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. Foxboro patrons can stream up to 5 hours of music per day or download 3 selections per week.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find statewide electronic resources and databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and multi-media features can keep kids busy for hours. And don’t forget about TumbleBooks which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the Children’s Department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks (left column, bottom,) and enter your library card number.
Please note that the library book drops are closed. Please do not leave library material or donations outdoors. The loan period for materials currently checked out has been extended and overdue fines won’t be charged for the period the library is closed.
If an item was placed on hold after March 16, the hold will be suspended until the library reopens. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.
Feel free to email staff with questions about using the digital collection.
We thank you for your support of the Boyden Library and we will continue to provide updates through our website and social media channels. Stay well, everyone!