On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we will be traveling to Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island for a 90 minute cruise showcasing 10 of Rhode Island’s most beautiful lighthouses. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, at 10 a.m.
Before the cruise, we will have a delicious lunch at the Quanset O’ Club, and the menu will include your choice of one of the following: New England Baked Scrod or Breaded Chicken Cutlet. All meals will include mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, rolls, butter, vanilla ice cream, coffee and tea. After lunch we’re off on our cruise where the captain will take us throughout the Narragansett Bay bringing us up close and personal to the historic lighthouses. The cost for this trip is $122 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on Feb. 9 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on Feb. 10.
TRIP ON THE BOSTON DUCK TOUR & MAGGIANO’S FOR LUNCH
Join us on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach to experience Boston like never before on a Boston Duck Tour. We will depart from the Prudential Center for an 80 minute Boston tour. The Boston”Ducks” are WWII amphibious-style vehicles that travel on land and in water. On our narrated tour, we will see many of Boston’s famous sites and even take a dip in the Charles River for a skyline view. After the tour, we will enjoy a family-style lunch at one of Boston’s favorites, Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant. Following lunch, we’ll stop at the Prudential Center for a little free time before we depart for home. The cost is $139 for Foxboro residents and $144 for non-residents. The sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on February 9 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on February 10.
PIZZA AT SHOVEL TOWN BREWERY
On Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m., Foxboro seniors are invited to watch an episode of Neftlix’s “Chef’s Table” at the new Shovel Town Brewery “Station One” at the former Foxboro Fire Station. Shovel Town has graciously offered to provide pizza for 50 Foxboro seniors.
Sign ups for this event will begin on Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Conrad’s Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Feb. 13 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 13th.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION COUNSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the 2nd Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, Feb. 10. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
GEO BLUE PROGRAM
Geo Blue is an option for health insurance for short term international travel offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield. If you have a trip planned (or are you traveling with us to Italy?)
Geo Blue provides peace of mind to world travelers. Join us on Monday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 to learn about the program. T
his presentation will explain the various levels of coverage in the plan. Please sign up in advance.
‘THE ARCHITECTURAL GRANDEUR OF ROME’
Rome has existed for nearly 3000 years. From its ancient glory as the center of the empire, throught its rise as the seat of western Christendom, to its modern role as the capital of Italy, Rome has been build and rebuilt. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. when history lecturer Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center to examine the historical and architectural legacy of Rome.
Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MANAGING YOUR EMAIL
Lori Capone will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. to present a class on “Managing Your Email.” Lori will teach us a variety of email features. Additional time will allow for questions and discussions. Please sign up in advance.
MANAGING PHOTOS ON AN IPHONE & IPAD
Lori Capone will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. to present a class on “Managing Photos on an iPhone and iPad.” Lori will address how to use the photo library, albums, saving, deleting and other options on an iPhone or iPad. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The video series will be held on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 14 “Pulse”, Feb. 21 “Fuel”, Feb. 18 “Defend”, March 7 “Sense” and March 14 “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
ADIRONDACK BALLOON FESTIVAL
Join us for a trip to the glorious Adirondacks to see one of the country’s largest Balloon Festivals on September 22 to 24, 2023. Our first stop will be the resort town of racing and elegance – Saratoga Springs, where we will have some free time for lunch and shopping, followed by a guided tour of the town.
We will be spending 2 nights at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel. In the late afternoon we’ll head to the Festival to see the launching of over 50 hot air balloons, including special shapes. Dinner will be in the grand Ballroom of the Queensbury Hotel. On day 2, we’re up early for another balloon launch. We will cruise on Lake George, eat lunch at the water’s edge, and back to the Festival for another balloon launch, followed later by the MoonGlow Ascension of the balloons. On day 3, we’ll rise early for another balloon launch followed by breakfast. Afterwards, we will return to Lake George to enjoy some free time and lunch on our own before we head for home. The cost for this trip is $853 per person (double), $1,222 per person (single) and $753 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, tours, 2 nights’ lodging, 4 meals (2 breakfasts, 1 lunch & 1 dinner) Lake George cruise, 5 different launchings of various balloon shapes, baggage handling (1 piece), all taxes & gratuities, and the Trip Protection Plan insurance. Registration for this trip has begun. Don’t miss this unique travel experience!
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING II
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program, Strength and Conditioning II, on Monday’s at 11:45 a.m. at the senior center. This program is designed to help with balance, posture, and pain relief, with an emphasis on regaining movement integrity. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and the classes will be meeting on the following Mondays: Feb. 6, 13, 27, Mar 6, 13 & 20. The cost is $42 per person and should be paid at the time you register for the class.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
FEBRUARY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for February’s Movie Days is the actor Harrison Ford. The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Feb. 16 – “The Call of the Wild” Based on Jack London’s classic story about Buck the dog taken from his home in California and a Yukon prospector that discovers and bonds with him.
Feb. 23 – “Ender’s Game” a young military cadet may be humanity’s only hope against an alien invasion in this epic adaptation of the hit novel.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the February movies.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The movies will be shown on the following Mondays in February:
Feb. 13 “Rockie” and on Feb. 27 “Grease”
Please sign up in advance for some or all of February’s Classic Movie Days.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: February 15 – Shell Painting, and; February 22 – Rock Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.