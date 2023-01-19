Join us for a trip to the glorious Adirondacks to see one of the country’s largest Balloon Festivals on Sept. 22 to 24, 2023.
Our first stop will be the resort town of racing and elegance – Saratoga Springs, where we will have some free time for lunch and shopping, followed by a guided tour of the town. We will be spending 2 nights at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel.
In the late afternoon we’ll head to the Festival to see the launching of over 50 hot air balloons, including special shapes. Dinner will be in the grand Ballroom of the Queensbury Hotel. On day two, we’re up early for another balloon launch. We will cruise on Lake George, eat lunch at the water’s edge, and back to the Festival for another balloon launch, followed later by the MoonGlow Ascension of the balloons.
On day three, we’ll rise early for another balloon launch followed by breakfast. Afterwards, we will return to Lake George to enjoy some free time and lunch on our own before we head for home. The cost for this trip is $853 per person (double), $1,222 per person (single) and $753 per person (triple).
The cost includes transportation, tours, 2 nights’ lodging, 4 meals (2 breakfasts, 1 lunch & 1 dinner) Lake George cruise, 5 different launchings of various balloon shapes, baggage handling (1 piece), all taxes & gratuities, and the Trip Protection Plan insurance.
The sign up with payment for Foxboro residents begins on January 26 and registration with payment for non-residents will begin on January 27. Don’t miss this unique travel experience!
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS
On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:10 a.m., District Attorney Michael Morrissey and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be at the senior center and are proud to sponsor an Emergency Preparedness event which will help seniors to prepare for natural hazards and emergencies.
Learn safety, coping skills and how to be personally prepared to survive. Each participant will receive a free backpack with survival supplies and learn the purpose of each item. Each bag is valued at over $75. One bag per household. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for coordinating this event. Don’t forget to register for this event in advance to save your seat.
PIZZA PALOOZA
It’s time to settle the debate! Who has the best pizza in Foxboro? Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. and each program attendee will get a (small) slice from 6 different Foxboro pizza locations, then vote on their favorite. The cost is $2 per person. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Jan. 27, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
REPRESENTATIVE JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Jan 23 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
TRIP TO OGUNQUIT, MAINE
On June 21 & 22, 2023 we’ll be off by motorcoach to Ogunquit, Maine, for a visit to the Ogunqit Playhouse and a stop at Foster’s Clambake. Enjoy Theater at its best and the charm of Southern Maine on this theatrical culinary escape.
On the way up north, we’ll stop off at Kennebunkport for a guided tour, and later we’ll check into the Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit for the evening, where we will enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Dinner will be at Jonathan’s Restaurant located in the hotel, and then afterwards we’ll be enjoying a Broadway musical at The Ogunquit Playhouse.
After breakfast on day 2, we’ll drive along Maine’s southern coast. We will arrive in Maine’s “first town,” York, where we will visit one of the earliest English settlements in the country at The Museum of Old York. Then we’re off to Foster’s to enjoy a traditional clambake with lobsters, clams, chowder and all the fixings.
On the way home, we’ll stop for a visit to the Kittery Outlets.
The cost for this trip is $634 per person (double), $744 per person (single) and $573 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, accommodations at Meadowmere, tours, reserved playhouse seating, museum tickets, all taxes, gratuities, 3 meals and the Trip Protection Plan insurance.
Registration with payment has begun.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Jan.25 at Jake n Joe’s Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Jan. 23 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 23rd.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Jan 26 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
CHALLENGER: SOARING WITH CHRISTA MCAULIFFE
Who is America’s favorite teacher? Ask anyone about Christa McAuliffe and they will tell you exactly where they were when the Challenger shuttle launched in January of 1986; however few people understand who Mrs. MaAuliffe really was.
Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. for a multi-media performance experience on teaching pioneer Christa McAuliffe, America’s “Teacher in Space,” presented by History at Play, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. This presentation is generously funded by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors and is open to all, but if you wish to attend, you must register early since this program will fill up.
TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
We will be traveling to Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. We ‘re leaving at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street, and traveling by motorcoach to New England’s newest casino!
Try your luck with 2,800+ slot machines, including 166 table games from craps to roulette to blackjack and baccarat, all at state-of-the-art tables with superior service. We will be at the casino until 3 p.m., and a Casino Package of $20 free slot play is included. (Casino Package is subject to change.)
The cost is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts.
Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance.
The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery.
Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence.
The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15 & 22 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting 2nd season. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
